Twitter users can now report misleading tweets

Twitter's Twitter Safety account sprung to life on Tuesday to announce that starting yesterday, Twitter users in the U.S., South Korea, and Australia can flag a tweet as misleading. To do so, you need to click on "Report Tweet." That can be found by tapping on the three-dot menu found to the right of the screen in the Twitter app.









We’re testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them. Starting today, some people in the US, South Korea, and Australia will find the option to flag a Tweet as “It’s misleading” after clicking on Report Tweet. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 17, 2021

After tapping on "Report Tweet," you'll be asked to explain what is wrong with the tweet. You'll select "It's misleading." You'll then be asked if the misleading tweet is about one of three subjects: Politics, Health, or Something else." When you pick one of the three, Twitter will ask you to take a deeper dive into the subject.

For example, choose Politics and Twitter will ask you whether the tweet you find misleading contains Election information or Other political information. You will be able to report the tweet to Twitter and choose to unfollow, mute, or block the author of the tweet that you deem misleading.





While the new feature is currently being tested, Twitter said that it might not respond and take action against all tweets reported as misleading. However, even if it doesn't take action, reporting a tweet as misleading will help Twitter identify trends that are taking place on the social media app. "We're assessing if this is an effective approach so we’re starting small," Twitter wrote in a tweet. "We may not take action on and cannot respond to each report in the experiment, but your input will help us identify trends so that we can improve the speed and scale of our broader misinformation work."