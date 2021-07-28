Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Apps

Twitter working on a new way to inform you if your account has been locked or suspended

Iskra Petrova
Twitter working on a new way to inform you your account has been banned for not following the Twitter rules
Twitter is currently working on a new way to inform users that they have been suspended or banned from the social media platform, reports Engadget. The latest test shows a small group of users a banner on top of their timeline, informing them of the ban.

A banner that you can't tweet, retweet, or like content will appear on top of your Twitter timeline if you get banned


In case your account has been locked, the same banner will appear, but informing you that you can regain access within a week. In the case of permanent suspensions though, the message will be pointing you to the appeal process.


This new way of showing the banned account notice comes from the fact that many people have not realized they were banned or their account was locked. Only when they tried to Tweet or follow someone would they know.

However, keep in mind that this way of notifying users of banned accounts is still in a test phase right now. It is unknown when it will go live for all users, nor if Twitter will decide to go with this approach at all.

Recently, Twitter has been working hard to filter abusive content, to moderate the social platform, and to make Twitter users' experience on there more pleasant. Earlier, the social media platform introduced a new way to decide who can respond to your Tweets.

