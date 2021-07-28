Twitter working on a new way to inform you if your account has been locked or suspended

Twitter working on a new way to inform you if your account has been locked or suspended0
A banner that you can't tweet, retweet, or like content will appear on top of your Twitter timeline if you get banned
In case your account has been locked, the same banner will appear, but informing you that you can regain access within a week. In the case of permanent suspensions though, the message will be pointing you to the appeal process.
This new way of showing the banned account notice comes from the fact that many people have not realized they were banned or their account was locked. Only when they tried to Tweet or follow someone would they know.
Recently, Twitter has been working hard to filter abusive content, to moderate the social platform, and to make Twitter users' experience on there more pleasant. Earlier, the social media platform introduced a new way to decide who can respond to your Tweets.