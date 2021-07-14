You can now limit replies to your Tweet even after it has been published on Twitter

You can now limit replies to your Tweet even after it has been published on Twitter0
Change who can reply to your Tweet even after publishing it
Before, you could set up reply filters for your Tweet before publishing it, and after it's gone live, the option was no longer available. If you didn't like the people who were replying to your Tweet, you either had to delete it and post it again with new filters or endure it.
Now, however, this is now changing. Twitter has made setting up reply filters even once a Tweet is already live.
This new feature is a part of Twitter's efforts to make the social media platform a safer place while giving you more control over your Tweets. The company has mentioned in a blog post it is working on more settings to grant you control over the conversations you start.
People who can't reply to the Tweet will still be able to see it, Retweet it, Retweet it with Comment, share, and like it. The new feature is now live and you can access it from the menu with three dots on your Tweet.