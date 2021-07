You can now limit replies to your Tweet even after it has been published on Twitter

Change who can reply to your Tweet even after publishing it



Now, however, this is now changing. Twitter has made setting up reply filters even once a Tweet is already live.





Twitter has recently been adding or working on new ways to make your Twitter experience more protected , and convenient for you. Now, TNW News reports Twitter will let you modify the people who can reply to your Tweet even after it's been published.Before, you could set up reply filters for your Tweet before publishing it, and after it's gone live, the option was no longer available. If you didn't like the people who were replying to your Tweet, you either had to delete it and post it again with new filters or endure it.This new feature is a part of Twitter's efforts to make the social media platform a safer place while giving you more control over your Tweets. The company has mentioned in a blog post it is working on more settings to grant you control over the conversations you start.Before Tweeting, you can choose one of the three following filters for people who can reply: everyone, only people you follow, or only people you mention. Now, these three filters are available even after posting the Tweet.People who can't reply to the Tweet will still be able to see it, Retweet it, Retweet it with Comment, share, and like it. The new feature is now live and you can access it from the menu with three dots on your Tweet.