Samsung Galaxy S21 Verizon Plans

 View

Samsung Galaxy S21 Verizon Plans

 View
Apps

You can now limit replies to your Tweet even after it has been published on Twitter

Iskra Petrova
By
0
You can now limit replies to your Tweet even after it has been published on Twitter
Twitter has recently been adding or working on new ways to make your Twitter experience more protected, and convenient for you. Now, TNW News reports Twitter will let you modify the people who can reply to your Tweet even after it's been published.

Change who can reply to your Tweet even after publishing it


Before, you could set up reply filters for your Tweet before publishing it, and after it's gone live, the option was no longer available. If you didn't like the people who were replying to your Tweet, you either had to delete it and post it again with new filters or endure it.

Now, however, this is now changing. Twitter has made setting up reply filters even once a Tweet is already live.


This new feature is a part of Twitter's efforts to make the social media platform a safer place while giving you more control over your Tweets. The company has mentioned in a blog post it is working on more settings to grant you control over the conversations you start.

Before Tweeting, you can choose one of the three following filters for people who can reply: everyone, only people you follow, or only people you mention. Now, these three filters are available even after posting the Tweet.

People who can't reply to the Tweet will still be able to see it, Retweet it, Retweet it with Comment, share, and like it. The new feature is now live and you can access it from the menu with three dots on your Tweet.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Mobvoi explains how you can get a free TicWatch E3
by Alan Friedman,  0
Mobvoi explains how you can get a free TicWatch E3
Verizon and Mastercard ink deal to bring 5G contactless payments to everyone
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon and Mastercard ink deal to bring 5G contactless payments to everyone
MagSafe Battery Pack unlocks limited version of rumored feature for 5G iPhone 12 series
by Alan Friedman,  0
MagSafe Battery Pack unlocks limited version of rumored feature for 5G iPhone 12 series
Fresh set of 4G LTE and 5G tests shows AT&T and T-Mobile coming after Verizon fast
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Fresh set of 4G LTE and 5G tests shows AT&T and T-Mobile coming after Verizon fast
Up Periscope! Apple receives patent for new telephoto system rumored to debut in 2022
by Alan Friedman,  5
Up Periscope! Apple receives patent for new telephoto system rumored to debut in 2022
Apple's iOS weather app won't post a temperature of 69 degrees
by Alan Friedman,  7
Apple's iOS weather app won't post a temperature of 69 degrees
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless