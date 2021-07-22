Get Verizon Unlimited for as low as $50/mo

Twitter working on voice effects to change the way you sound for voice chat feature Twitter Spaces

Iskra Petrova
By
Twitter Spaces – an audio chat feature that was introduced just a couple of months ago, will reportedly offer you voice manipulation options, reports Engadget. The new feature got revealed by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong. Then, the report was corroborated with more details by software miner Steve Moser.

Twitter Spaces will offer voice filters for a fun voice chat experience


This news comes after the company abandoned Fleets, the Instagram Story-like feature it was reported to be working on earlier. Now, however, the company seems ready to enrich the voice-chat experience to Twitter users with some interesting voice filters.


According to Jane Manchun Wong, the new feature is called Voice Transformer, and adds echo to your voice or changes your pitch. Then, Steve Moser adds the exact voice effects he discovered in the back-end code of the feature.

The Voice Transformer option will give you around ten different voice effects you can decide to use during a voice chat on Twitter. Those are Bee, Cartoon, Helium, Incognito, Karaoke, Microphone, Phone, Spatial, Stadium, and Stage.


Such voice filters or effects will be familiar to avid Snapchat users, as such effects are found in the app. Rivaling Twitter's voice chat is Clubhouse, which recently got really popular as a voice chat platform, Spotify's Greenroom app, and Facebook's Live Audio Rooms.

There's no official information on when voice effects and filters will be globally released. This new feature is still under development.

