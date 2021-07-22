Twitter working on voice effects to change the way you sound for voice chat feature Twitter Spaces

Twitter Spaces will offer voice filters for a fun voice chat experience

This news comes after the company abandoned Fleets, the Instagram Story-like feature it was reported to be working on earlier. Now, however, the company seems ready to enrich the voice-chat experience to Twitter users with some interesting voice filters.







The Voice Transformer option will give you around ten different voice effects you can decide to use during a voice chat on Twitter. Those are Bee, Cartoon, Helium, Incognito, Karaoke, Microphone, Phone, Spatial, Stadium, and Stage.







