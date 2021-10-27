Twitter's ad revenue grows despite Apple's App Tracking Transparency

Twitter's ad revenue grows despite the App Tracking Transparency on iPhones

Not long after the new feature was introduced, iOS users were jumping on it and asking apps not to track their activity. So far, around 21% of iOS users have decided they wanted to be tracked.





Twitter's revenue is not as tied to targeted ads as some of its other social-media competitors. Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal stated that the brand advertising, which generates 85% of Twitter's ad sales, is not experiencing as much impact from Apple's ATT.







Twitter has also been working hard on adding new features

