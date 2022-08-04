Twitter might soon release a huge overhaul of Twitter Spaces

From Watchful's images, we can see that the audio rooms will probably be arranged by topic, like Music and Sports. Additionally, we can see that they are represented by colorful cards and artwork made for the programs. Furthermore, it looks like Spaces might also receive a new feature called "Your daily digest," which will likely show you new episodes of the programs you follow. Also, as it does now, the tab will probably show you who's listening as well.







Twitter said to TechCrunch that an official announcement for the new design for Spaces will come, but it didn't say when.



Twitter introduced Spaces back in November 2020, in an attempt to compete with Clubhouse, which had just skyrocketed in popularity. At the very beginning, they looked promising, but now it seems that Spaces and audio rooms as a whole are slowly dying. This is probably why Twitter has decided to completely revamp Spaces. To try to rekindle the interest its audio rooms once enjoyed.

Soon Spaces, Twitter's own audio chat room feature, might not look the way it does now. Asfirst reported and Twitter itself later confirmed to the site, the social media is working on a new, completely revamped version of Spaces with new features.Unfortunately, Twitter hasn't given any official information about the future look of Spaces, but an intelligence firm called Watchful managed to make a few early screenshots of the new design. However, we must note here that Twitter has stressed to TechCrunch that these images are from a very early stage of the new look and are "inaccurate and outdated." Nevertheless, we might still be able to get some idea of what the new Spaces might look like.