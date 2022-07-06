Twitter may soon let you follow feeds made by third-party services
On Twitter, in addition to your Home timeline, you can create your own Lists or join already existing ones — these are customizable feeds that show tweets from curated sources. Also, Twitter offers a selection of various timelines based on different topics. These methods help you stay informed and keep up with everything you care about on Twitter, or discover new sources. And now, it appears that the social media plans to increase its feed arsenal by introducing slightly different timelines to its platform.
For example, you might see a prompt for a Popular Videos timeline on the Home screen. If you tap on the "Add Timeline" button, Twitter will create a new tab next to your Home timeline button named "Popular Videos."
Currently, there is no information on when we can expect Twitter to release the new Custom Timelines feature to all of us. There is also the possibility for Twitter to decide to make the third-party feeds exclusive to its subscription plan, Twitter Blue. But, as it is with these things, only time will tell.
On Twitter's help site, tipster Jane Manchun Wong spotted a new page that reveals that the social media is currently testing a new Custom Timelines feature with selected people in the US and Canada on the Web version of the platform. However, some of these timelines won't be curated by Twitter or you; they will be personalized by third-party services.
Twitter is testing Custom Timelines with “a limited number of people in the US and Canada on Web”, according to its help page explaining (thus confirming) this feature:https://t.co/MK4Sb2cdZihttps://t.co/FsS5IDfUzQpic.twitter.com/d2H3CR4TMg— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 30, 2022
They will be theme-specific, and can either be manually curated or have the system decide what content to display using information like search terms, Topics, and handles. The new timelines will be separated by tabs to make switching between them easier, and you will be able to "adopt" them from a prompt.
