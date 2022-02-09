 Twitter is cutting ties with its two-factor authentication message provider - PhoneArena

Apps

Twitter is cutting ties with its two-factor authentication message provider

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Twitter is ending its business relationship with the company that sends its two-factor authentication messages to its users (via Bloomberg). In a disclosure to U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, Twitter wrote that it is 'transitioning' from working with Mitto AG, a tech company based in Zug, Switzerland, and backed up its decision with some reports from the media.

But why Twitter decided to stop working with Mitto AG? Well, according to some media reports, the reason is that a co-founder of the Swiss firm has been assisting governments in discreetly tracking and monitoring the phones of people to whom the company sends text messages. There were even cases when he obtained the call logs of some individuals.

A spokesperson for Mitto said in a statement that Mitto AG “does not disclose information about its business partners, through any channel – official or unofficial – full stop. Generally, such agreements are mutual in nature, with both parties agreeing to protect the privacy and integrity of the other.

Mitto AG works with telecommunication and software companies to send text messages like sales promotions, appointment reminders, and two-factor authentication codes to people from all over the world. Mitto AG works with companies such as Google, WhatsApp, Telegram, TikTok, and Alibaba. There is yet no word from these firms on whether they will also follow Twitter in terminating their business relationships with Mitto AG.

