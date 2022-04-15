Twitter CEO tells employees the board is still evaluating Musk's offer to buy the company

Twitter CEO tells employees the board is still evaluating Musk's offer to buy the company0
Twitter CEO tells employees it is unclear whether Musk's bid will be accepted
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal had a meeting with employees and a 25-minute Q&A session in regards to the recent unfoldings and Elon Musk's offer to purchase the social media giant. He reportedly stated that the situation will be handled privately, according to a person who was in attendance at the meeting.
Parag Agrawal took the position of Twitter CEO last November after Jack Dorsey left the company. Apparently, during the meeting he held, there were concerns (quite understandably, we might add) from employees about the possibility of future layoffs if Musk was to buy Twitter.
This call was held during a "focus week" for the employees of the social media giant. Pretty much, employees had Monday off and were encouraged to be heads-down on projects and meetings.
Absolutely. It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote. They own the company, not the board of directors.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022
Well, it seems we will see how the situation will unfold in the coming days, as nothing is clear as of now.
For those of you who are interested, here's some context. Elon Musk's net worth is said to be as high as $273 billion, thus it is quite possible for him to be able to afford to buy Twitter with no loans involved or needed. He had offered to buy Twitter at a 38% premium over Twitter's closing stock price the day before the bid was revealed.
The multi-billionaire stated that Twitter has extraordinary potential, and he is planning to unlock it. However, he has reportedly told the Twitter board that he will not be making any other offers and this one would be his last offer. Additionally, he underlined that if the offer gets rejected, he would reconsider his investment in the social media giant.
Musk also stated that in its current form, the company cannot thrive or serve the societal imperative and that it needs to be transformed into a private company.
Things that are NOT allowed: