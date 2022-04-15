Twitter CEO tells employees the board is still evaluating Musk's offer to buy the company

Twitter CEO tells employees it is unclear whether Musk's bid will be accepted

Before this meeting, Elon Musk, on the other hand, had taken it to his Twitter account to say that the decision will most likely be decided in a vote and that it was highly unlikely that the board would act against the deal he proposed. Musk also stated earlier that the deal wasn't about money but about the fact that he aimed to make Twitter protective of free speech, as well as to open up its algorithm to scrutiny from the outside.







Absolutely. It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote. They own the company, not the board of directors. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022



