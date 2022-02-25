Twitter Blue update finally brings custom icons to Android users

Android users get custom icons on Twitter Blue (finally)

Despite that, Twitter is working on bringing some of these features to Android users as well. Starting right now, Twitter Blue subscribers on Android can use custom app icons on their phones, a feature that was available to iPhones since Twitter Blue launched.







if you're on Android, the wait is over—you can now select from our custom app icons



switch it up daily, weekly, monthly, or never! pic.twitter.com/Pk3I2mpyks — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) February 23, 2022





Twitter Blue launched in November last year, here are its features

On the other hand, Twitter Blue gives you more options to customize your experience. Bookmark Folders and now, Custom App Icons are available for Android and iOS. Custom Navigation is reserved only for iOS users and Twitter on the web users: this allows you to modify the navigation bar for quick access to the places on Twitter that you would visit the most often. Another feature reserved for iOS (for now) is Themes.

