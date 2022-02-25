 Twitter Blue update finally brings custom icons to Android users - PhoneArena

Android Software updates Apps

Twitter Blue update finally brings custom icons to Android users

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Twitter Blue update finally brings custom icons to Android users
Twitter Blue, a subscription for Twitter, was launched back last year, and as any subscription for an app does, it unlocks additional features and perks for subscribers. Since its launch, iPhone users had the possibility to use custom icons on Twitter Blue, and now, XDA-Developers reports that the wait for the feature is over for Android users too.

Android users get custom icons on Twitter Blue (finally)


Ever since Twitter Blue launched last year, it has been adding new features in order to bring more subscribers and retain existing ones. Unfortunately for Android users though, the majority of these features were reserved for iOS, including themes and custom navigation.

Despite that, Twitter is working on bringing some of these features to Android users as well. Starting right now, Twitter Blue subscribers on Android can use custom app icons on their phones, a feature that was available to iPhones since Twitter Blue launched.



The company announced the feature coming to Android users in the tweet above. Twitter Blue subscribers on Android will now have various custom app icons that are available in the settings. Seven additional Twitter icons, that remain available all year round, have been added. These pretty much look like the original Twitter icon, but they have a plain background featuring different colors.

Additionally, Twitter Blue subscribers get seasonal icons, that expire on a specified date, and they usually reflect special events, annual celebrations, or just the season of the year.

Currently, Twitter Blue costs $2.99 a month for both Android and iOS users.

Twitter Blue launched in November last year, here are its features


For $2.99 a month, this is what users are getting with a Twitter Blue subscription.

First off, we have the highly-anticipated and most-talked-about feature of the paid subscription: the "Undo Tweet" option. This feature allows for Twitter Blue subscribers to preview and edit Tweets before they are sent. It basically gives you some time to make changes to your Tweet while it is being sent. The Undo Tweet option is available on iOS, Android, and Twitter on the web.

Additionally, subscribers get access to Reader, which is a view that turns long threads in a Twitter conversation into an easier-to-read view. Reader allows you to also change the text size within the view so you can enjoy the most comfortable tweet-convo-catching-up experience. Again, this feature is available for iOS, Android, and Twitter.com.

Twitter Blue subscribers (on all platforms) can enjoy a Top Articles section in the app. This feature allows you to easily check out what the most-shared articles in your network for the last 24 hours are, in order to easily know what is important in your Twitter community.



A feature that is not yet available for Android users is the possibility to enjoy ad-free articles. This feature also comes with the fact that a portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue is committed to supporting publishers and free press, and this way, publisher partners of Twitter can make more than what they could make with ad-supported articles. And, of course, the change improves the experience for readers, while at the same time they get the chance to support journalism.

On the other hand, Twitter Blue gives you more options to customize your experience. Bookmark Folders and now, Custom App Icons are available for Android and iOS. Custom Navigation is reserved only for iOS users and Twitter on the web users: this allows you to modify the navigation bar for quick access to the places on Twitter that you would visit the most often. Another feature reserved for iOS (for now) is Themes.

