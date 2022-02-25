Twitter Blue update finally brings custom icons to Android users

Twitter Blue update finally brings custom icons to Android users0
Android users get custom icons on Twitter Blue (finally)
Ever since Twitter Blue launched last year, it has been adding new features in order to bring more subscribers and retain existing ones. Unfortunately for Android users though, the majority of these features were reserved for iOS, including themes and custom navigation.
if you're on Android, the wait is over—you can now select from our custom app icons— Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) February 23, 2022
switch it up daily, weekly, monthly, or never! pic.twitter.com/Pk3I2mpyks
Additionally, Twitter Blue subscribers get seasonal icons, that expire on a specified date, and they usually reflect special events, annual celebrations, or just the season of the year.
Currently, Twitter Blue costs $2.99 a month for both Android and iOS users.
Twitter Blue launched in November last year, here are its features
For $2.99 a month, this is what users are getting with a Twitter Blue subscription.
First off, we have the highly-anticipated and most-talked-about feature of the paid subscription: the "Undo Tweet" option. This feature allows for Twitter Blue subscribers to preview and edit Tweets before they are sent. It basically gives you some time to make changes to your Tweet while it is being sent. The Undo Tweet option is available on iOS, Android, and Twitter on the web.
Twitter Blue subscribers (on all platforms) can enjoy a Top Articles section in the app. This feature allows you to easily check out what the most-shared articles in your network for the last 24 hours are, in order to easily know what is important in your Twitter community.
A feature that is not yet available for Android users is the possibility to enjoy ad-free articles. This feature also comes with the fact that a portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue is committed to supporting publishers and free press, and this way, publisher partners of Twitter can make more than what they could make with ad-supported articles. And, of course, the change improves the experience for readers, while at the same time they get the chance to support journalism.
