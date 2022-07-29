Twitter Blue monthly price increases 66% for new subs; early subs have until October with the old price

Twitter Blue will be getting a big 66% price increase

The information, discovered by Matt Navara, comes from an email sent to Twitter Blue subscribers. In the email, the social media platform underlines that this price increase will help them continue to build some of the features people have been asking for, as well as sustain Twitter Blue's mission of supporting journalism. Basically, the increased price doesn't get you any new features so far.







Here’s the full email about the Twitter Blue price increase: pic.twitter.com/xXLRhSnxQR — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 29, 2022



Twitter Blue: what do you get for now $4.99 a month