Twitter Blue now lets you customize Twitter's navigation bar on Android

Twitter Blue subscribers on Android have received a new feature. Well, when you think about it, it's not that new, but finally, Android users can personalize the navigation bar of the Twitter app, just like Apple users. In November 2021, Twitter released the custom navigation option for Twitter Blue, but until now, it was only available on the iOS version of the Twitter app.


If you are unfamiliar with the custom navigation feature, it allows you to remove those nav tabs you don't frequently use. By default, the bar has five buttons: Home, Explore, Spaces, Notifications, and Messages. But with the custom navigation option, you can hide the ones you don’t want, thus clearing the clutter to a minimum of two.

For example, you might not be a big fan of Spaces, Twitter's live audio conversations. So, if you are a Twitter Blue subscriber, you can simply go to the custom navigation option located in the app settings and hide that button.

Twitter Blue is available only in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for Android, iOS, and Web. It has a price tag of US $2.99, CAD $3.49, AUD $4.49, or NZ$ 4.49 per month. It offers some features that are unavailable to free Twitter users, such as the ability to undo a tweet, read ad-free news articles from a network of select publishers, and customize your Twitter app the way it suits you best.
