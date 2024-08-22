Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Twitch subscriptions get another price hike, but only on mobile

Twitch raised subscription prices by $1-$2 in over 30 countries about two months ago. This week, the streaming company announced a new wave of price increases that will affect Twitch users in 40 countries.

Starting October 1, Twitch is increasing new Tier 1 subscriptions and gift subscription prices on the mobile app, the company announced on Twitter. The price hike is probably Twitch’s answer to the fees that Apple and Google charge for in-app purchases.

These fees were paid by Amazon until now, but that’s about to change come October 1. Twitch announced that it will notify streamers and subscribers in the countries where prices on the mobile app will increase.

In order to keep pace with rising costs and local currency fluctuations, we’re updating Tier 1 subscriptions and gift sub prices on the Twitch iOS and Android mobile apps in over 40 countries,” explains Twitch in an email sent to streamers.

Basically, this means that you should never subscribe to a Twitch streamer via the mobile app because you’ll be paying more. Subscription prices on the desktop app haven’t changed since the last price hike, so you’ll still pay $6 per month if you live in the United States. In comparison, the same Tier 1 subscription will cost $8 in the US.

According to Twitch, streamers will continue to receive the same net revenue share on subscriptions and gift subscriptions, so this price increase means that they will receive more per subscription.

It’s also important to mention that Twitch will only start notifying subscribers about the price change in October, and their subscriptions will renew at the new price starting November 1.

On the bright side, Tier 2 and Tier 3 prices will not be affected by the price hikes, so it’s just new Tier 1 subscriptions that will be more expensive starting early October.
