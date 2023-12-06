Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Up for grabs! Snatch a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or S8+ with major discounts from Samsung this holiday season.
Take advantage of Samsung's amazing tablet offers. Save $380 without a trade-in!

Korean streamers to wave goodbye to Twitch on February 27, 2024, as it shuts down due to high costs

Apps
Korean streamers to wave goodbye to Twitch on February 27, 2024, as it shuts down due to high costs
Twitch will be ceasing its operations in Korea (South Korea, not North Korea, duh!) early next year.

After several years of consideration and effort to find a way to continue operating in Korea, Twitch has decided to end its operations in Korea as of February 27, 2024, Korean time.


That’s what an official blog post from Twitch reads, upsetting many Korean streamers days before Christmas.

“We deeply understand that this decision is very disappointing news for Korean streamers who have invested a lot of time and effort into building their communities on Twitch and who depend on Twitch for their livelihood”, continues the post and provides an explanation of why they had to come to this decision.

What happened?


The Amazon-owned streaming platform says it has been operating at “significant losses” because of high local costs. The company specifically pointed to the high network fees in the country. Korea introduced legislation that would force major content providers to pay to use networks in the country (via Android Authority).

Twitch has tried to balance things out and somewhat reduce costs, introducing various solutions such as adjusting the maximum video quality to 720p, but that’s apparently not enough:

“The cost of running Twitch in Korea is currently prohibitively high. We have put a lot of effort into finding ways to continue operating in Korea by reducing costs. First, we introduced and tested the P2P model regarding source quality, and then adjusted the maximum video quality to 720p. Although these efforts were able to reduce costs somewhat, the network fees in Korea were 10 times higher than in most other countries, making operations no longer feasible. As a result, Twitch has continued to operate with difficulty in Korea with significant losses, but has reached a situation where it can no longer find a way to continue operations”, the company explains.

What will change after February 27, 2024?


As stated by Twitch, operations in Korea are scheduled to end on February 27, 2024, after which “Korean viewers will no longer be able to purchase Twitch's paid products and streamers will no longer be able to generate revenue through Twitch”.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless