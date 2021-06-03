$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

iOS Apple How-to Camera

How to turn off Center Stage FaceTime video on the Apple iPad Pro (2021)

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Jun 03, 2021, 5:46 AM
How to turn off Center Stage FaceTime video on the Apple iPad Pro (2021)
At the front of the 2021 iPad Pro models, Apple has placed a better 12-megapixels selfie camera this time around, most likely to handle the much touted Center Stage feature. 

The new option leverages machine learning and the fresh Ultra Wide camera at the front to follow the person into the frame automatically when they move, including expanding the view or zooming when people go in and out of the video call.

Besides Apple's obvious FaceTime service, Center Stage works with other video streaming apps so that you can finally have an alternative to that crappy laptop camera Zoom call. Needless to say, you may still feel annoyed by the way Center Stage performs, so here's how to control the new iPad Pro front camera option.

How to turn off Center Stage recording on the iPad Pro during FaceTime calls


1. Go to the Settings app on your iPad Pro, tap on FaceTime.
2. Turn Center Stage on or off.
3. While on a FaceTime call, swipe up from the display bottom and tap the Center Stage button to turn it off.

Hot phones

