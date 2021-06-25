Here's how you can try T-Mobile's wireless network for up to 30 days at no cost

Regardless whether you're an iPhone or Android user, if you are a customer of any wireless provider in the U.S. other than T-Mobile , the latter is giving you the opportunity to try out its network at no cost for 30 days or 30GB of data, whichever comes first. To take advantage of the T-Mobile Network Test Drive, simply follow these easy steps.









If your iPhone is connected to your carrier by an eSIM, you cannot use the app to connect to T-Mobile because you will end up disconnecting from your current carrier. If you are using a SIM card, your iPhone will connect to the T-Mobile Network in a jiff if you follow the directions included on the app. If your iPhone does use an eSIM, you can still participate in the trial by requesting a hotspot like Android users have to.





If you're not a T-Mobile customer and have wondered what it would like to be one, at least as far as the carrier's network is concerned, now is your chance. And that goes for iPhone users with 5G capabilities who can use the app. Others will be trying out T-Mobile's LTE network.

