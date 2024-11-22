Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Dethroned Korean display makers could once again lead OLED shipments, but it's up to Trump

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Display
A person holdilng the iPhone in front of him.
Everybody wants to know whether Trump will keep its pre-election promises – and when I say "everybody", I mean it. Even South Korean display manufacturers care for Trump's actions next year when he steps into office.

That's because president-elect Donald Trump has proposed to implement stricter economic measures against China. Optimism grew among Korean display manufacturers about the potential benefits of higher tariffs on Chinese exports, The Korea Times reports.

In 2023, Korea held a 33.4% share of the global display market, behind China’s 47.9%, according to the Korea Display Industry Association.

This marked a widening gap since Korea lost its market-leading position to China in 2021, a shift driven by the rapid rise of Chinese manufacturers. While Chinese companies have dominated the LCD market, Korean firms have pivoted to OLED technology, where they remain technologically superior.

However, the OLED market is also becoming more competitive, as Chinese brands like Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo increasingly adopt domestically produced OLED displays. This reminds me of the 5G-related US-imposed sanctions against China. They didn't prove to be quite efficient, given that the Huawei Mate 60 Pro exists contrary to the wish of US officials. Good luck trying to contain technology…

Anyway, back to the report. Data from market research firm Omdia reveals that Chinese companies surpassed their Korean counterparts in global OLED shipments in the first quarter of the year, holding 49.7% compared to Korea’s 49%.

This is a dramatic reversal from the same period last year, when Korean manufacturers led with 62.3%, while Chinese firms accounted for 36.6%.

Trump’s proposal to impose a 60% tariff on Chinese imports and a 10 to 20% tariff on goods from other regions is seen as a potential boon for Korean display makers. Industry insiders noted that the competitiveness of OLED suppliers hinges largely on Apple, which has been exploring ways to reduce costs by sourcing panels from China's BOE. If Trump’s tariffs materialize, firms like Samsung Display and LG Display could gain a pricing advantage over BOE.

Recommended Stories
BOE develops some amazing display panels. | Image credit – BOE - Dethroned Korean display makers could once again lead OLED shipments, but it&#039;s up to Trump
BOE develops some amazing display panels. | Image credit – BOE


Apple’s selection of BOE and LG Display as suppliers for its iPhone SE underscores the competitive dynamics. However, industry officials speculate that tariffs or restrictions on BOE could lead Apple to reconsider its reliance on the Chinese supplier, particularly for flagship iPhone panels.

The Republicans’ recent smash victory is another encouraging sign for Korean manufacturers.

John Moolenaar, chairman of the US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, has called for the Pentagon to blacklist Chinese display makers, including BOE. In a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Moolenaar highlighted the sharp growth of Chinese dominance in LCD and OLED production. He noted that while China had zero LCD production capacity in 2004, it now accounts for 72% globally. Similarly, China’s share of OLED production capacity has surged from 1% in 2014 to 51% today.

Despite this favorable outlook, Korean display makers face risks due to their limited manufacturing presence in the US Samsung Display has shifted much of its production to Vietnam, investing 2.4 trillion won ($1.72 billion) in its plant there, while LG Display recently secured approval for a $1 billion expansion of its Hai Phong facility.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless