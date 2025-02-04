Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem

Apps
A phone with the TikTok app on it.
The US President is so busy waving tariff threats around the world, that you've probably forgotten about TikTok. But the issue persists – one of the most widely used social media apps out there is running out of time.

It all started in the time of Biden's administration: last year, Biden signed a bill that forces TikTok to be sold or banned. Then, election time came and Trump (who also tried to place an embargo on TikTok in his first term) reversed course. He was no longer in support of banning TikTok. After his spectacular November 5 win, he signed an executive order, delaying by 75 days the enforcement of what Biden signed into law in 2024.

Recently, Trump hinted that TikTok could end up in Microsoft's hands.

Now, the US government is once again weighing its options on TikTok as debates over its ownership and national security implications continue. The app, owned by ByteDance, has faced scrutiny for years, with lawmakers pushing for either a forced sale or an outright ban.

A new proposal suggests that a US sovereign wealth fund – if created – could be used to purchase TikTok, placing control of the platform in American hands. Trump previously explored the idea, signing an executive order that directed officials to draft a plan for such a fund. The order called for recommendations on how it would be structured, funded, and governed, though no concrete details were provided.

Sovereign wealth funds are typically financed by government surpluses, which the US does not have, Reuters reports, making the feasibility of this approach uncertain. While other countries, particularly in the Middle East and Asia, have used such funds to make strategic investments, the US operates at a deficit, meaning any attempt to establish one would likely require congressional approval.

The idea of the US government acquiring TikTok comes as the deadline for ByteDance to divest from the platform approaches. A law requiring the company to sell its US operations or face a ban was set to take effect, though Trump, upon taking office, signed an executive order delaying its enforcement. His administration had previously explored multiple avenues for TikTok's sale, engaging in discussions with private investors and US-based companies.

With over 170 million American users (or, as Trump would put it: "Billions and billions!"), TikTok remains a hot topic for many users: they want their short videos back!
