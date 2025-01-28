Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

TikTok could end up in Microsoft's hands, Trump hints

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
The TikTok app logo surrounded by American and Chinese flags.
Hints of Microsoft emerging as a potential buyer for TikTok have surfaced: the discussions about the app's future intensify with each passing hour.

And how could it not? The omnipresent app has an estimated 170 million users in the US; it has attracted lots of heat in recent months. President Donald Trump, speaking on the matter, suggested a decision might come within the next 30 days.

While Microsoft has been named among the leading contenders, the company has declined to provide any statements, Reuters reports. Similarly, TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, have remained silent.

The debate over TikTok's ownership arises from national security concerns, as the official narrative goes. Some US officials fear ByteDance's control over the app could compromise American user data. Earlier in the year, a law was enacted requiring ByteDance to divest from TikTok to avoid an outright ban in the US.

Although the app faced a temporary shutdown just before the law's implementation on January 19, Trump, upon taking office the following day, signed an executive order granting a 75-day delay.

Beyond Microsoft, other firms have shown interest in acquiring TikTok. Oracle, which already supports TikTok's US operations through its servers and infrastructure, has been engaged in talks with the White House. Trump noted he has not had direct discussions with Oracle's leadership, emphasizing that multiple substantial parties are involved in the negotiations. It seems that TikTok is pretty appetizing!

The situation remains fluid and intricate. Some of ByteDance's US-based investors, including General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, and Susquehanna International Group, are expected to play roles in any transaction. Meanwhile, additional groups, such as one led by billionaire Frank McCourt and another featuring YouTube creator Mr. Beast, have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok, though neither is involved in Oracle's plans.

Trump has also suggested that the US government should own a 50% stake in TikTok through a joint venture, a proposal that adds another layer of complexity. However, such an arrangement faces resistance from Congress, where they fear that the app is too close to China. For its part, TikTok has consistently denied allegations of mishandling user data, asserting that its US data is securely stored on Oracle's cloud servers.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've
Verizon Galaxy S25 units have a special edge over other variants
Verizon Galaxy S25 units have a special edge over other variants

Latest News

Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless