TikTok could end up in Microsoft's hands, Trump hints
Hints of Microsoft emerging as a potential buyer for TikTok have surfaced: the discussions about the app's future intensify with each passing hour.
And how could it not? The omnipresent app has an estimated 170 million users in the US; it has attracted lots of heat in recent months. President Donald Trump, speaking on the matter, suggested a decision might come within the next 30 days.
The debate over TikTok's ownership arises from national security concerns, as the official narrative goes. Some US officials fear ByteDance's control over the app could compromise American user data. Earlier in the year, a law was enacted requiring ByteDance to divest from TikTok to avoid an outright ban in the US.
Beyond Microsoft, other firms have shown interest in acquiring TikTok. Oracle, which already supports TikTok's US operations through its servers and infrastructure, has been engaged in talks with the White House. Trump noted he has not had direct discussions with Oracle's leadership, emphasizing that multiple substantial parties are involved in the negotiations. It seems that TikTok is pretty appetizing!
The situation remains fluid and intricate. Some of ByteDance's US-based investors, including General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, and Susquehanna International Group, are expected to play roles in any transaction. Meanwhile, additional groups, such as one led by billionaire Frank McCourt and another featuring YouTube creator Mr. Beast, have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok, though neither is involved in Oracle's plans.
While Microsoft has been named among the leading contenders, the company has declined to provide any statements, Reuters reports. Similarly, TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, have remained silent.
Although the app faced a temporary shutdown just before the law's implementation on January 19, Trump, upon taking office the following day, signed an executive order granting a 75-day delay.
Trump has also suggested that the US government should own a 50% stake in TikTok through a joint venture, a proposal that adds another layer of complexity. However, such an arrangement faces resistance from Congress, where they fear that the app is too close to China. For its part, TikTok has consistently denied allegations of mishandling user data, asserting that its US data is securely stored on Oracle's cloud servers.
