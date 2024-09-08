Expected to be unveiled this week, the Mate XT tri-fold appears in a new Huawei promo video

Huawei is expected to introduce its tri-foldable Mate XT this coming week on Tuesday, September 10th. We've already seen photos of the device out in the wild. Fully opened, the phone delivers a huge 10-inch screen and is less than 5mm thick. Of course, Huawei's own HarmonyOS is pre-installed and the rear cameras are embedded inside an octagon-shaped camera module on the back of the foldable.









Richard Yu, longtime consumer head at Huawei , said, "This is a product that others might have imagined but couldn’t bring to life. We’ve turned science fiction into reality. Stay tuned for Huawei’s masterpiece!" The Mate XT will reportedly feature 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. A teaser video for the Huawei Mate XT has been released and it appears with its rear panel up as a movie editor is running a reel through his equipment. The M ate XT appears to have a rear panel made from a leather-like material.











For a brief second, we see the movie editor looking at the internal display of the tri-fold device while all three screens are open. Keep in mind that this phone will not be available in the U.S. and even if you import it to the U.K., it won't run Google Play services.





Speculation calls for the phone to be priced at the equivalent of $4,000 or about twice the cost of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 . Do you know what else might be doubled besides the price? The number of creases taking away from the experience of viewing the 10-inch internal screen. But with Huawei's ability to remain innovative despite the U.S. sanctions, perhaps the company has come up with a way to eliminate or reduce the severity of the crease.





One critical thing about the Mate XT that we don't know is which Kirin chip will be running the device. Huawei is able to design 5G chips which are built by China's largest foundry SMIC although the foundry appears to be limited to 7nm production. That is two generations behind the 3nm chipsets produced by TSMC and Samsung Foundry.



