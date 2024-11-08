Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Tracking the OnePlus 13 could be possible, even if it's off

OnePlus 13 in black color with its back camera setup on focus.
Losing your smartphone stings, and it's not just the cost — it's all the personal stuff on there, too. Google's stepped up with new theft protection features on Android, but thieves have their tricks, like shutting down the phone to dodge Find My Device tracking. Luckily, a few phones can still be tracked even when they're dead or powered off, and rumor has it that the OnePlus 13 could join that list.

A recent report shows that last month's Open Beta for OxygenOS 15 on the OnePlus 12 had a label in the power-off menu suggesting the phone could be tracked even when powered down. However, OnePlus pulled this feature from the final stable release, as the OnePlus 12 actually doesn't support tracking while powered off.

The report goes on to explain that OnePlus confirmed the OnePlus 12 doesn't have the required hardware for this feature. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with Qualcomm's FastConnect 7800 platform, and unfortunately, FastConnect 7800 doesn't support tracking when the device is powered off.



However, Qualcomm clarified to Android expert Mishaal Rahman that its FastConnect 7900 platform, included in the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, has the capability for powered-off tracking. But here's the catch — it's up to individual manufacturers to actually enable and use it. And it seems like OnePlus could be planning to bring this feature to the OnePlus 13.

Powered-off tracking isn't new for Android phones. Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series already have it, and Apple's iPhones have supported it for a while, too. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, though, I think it's exciting to see this feature potentially becoming more common across brands, making it easier for more users to keep tabs on their devices.

OnePlus just dropped its latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, in China, and it’s packing some serious specs. The phone boasts a massive 6.8-inch display with a 4500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood,  it packs the above-mentioned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and it’s powered by a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. If you're curious about all the details, feel free to check out our OnePlus 13 preview. We are expecting the global debut of the OnePlus 13 sometime early next year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

