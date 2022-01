Classic strategy game Total War: Medieval II headed to iOS and Android

If you’ve played the PC version of the game, you’re probably better off skipping this one, but if you didn’t and love playing mobile games, Total War: Medieval II would be a great addition to you games library, especially if you own a tablet. As far as Total War: Medieval II goes, this is classic strategy game that mixes real-time batter and turn-based strategy . As the name suggests, the game is set during the dark Middle Ages and players will be taken across three continents on their path to power.If you’ve played the PC version of the game, you’re probably better off skipping this one, but if you didn’t and love playing mobile games, Total War: Medieval II would be a great addition to you games library, especially if you own a tablet.

Feral Interactive has specialized in bringing some of the most successful franchises from PC to mobile. After the outstanding success of Rome: Total War , the UK studio announced plans to bring another classic strategy game to iOS and Android, Total War: Medieval II.Although the game doesn’t have an exact release date, Feral Interactive revealed the Total War: Medieval II will hit iOS and Android devices in spring this year. The studio also confirmed it will bring the full-fledged game without compromises to mobile, and it will include lots of polishing and refinements to the touch control system that the developer debuted in Rome: Total War.