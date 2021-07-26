This Toshiba MP3 player phone comes with a light show - Odd Phone Mondays

This Toshiba MP3 player phone comes with a light show - Odd Phone Mondays1
Among the aforementioned memorable cell phones, though, is one that I definitely now remember seeing and being curious about, and it's the Toshiba G450. The name might not sound too special, but the design of this cell phone sure is.
Previous Odd Phone Mondays:
- Would you "flipout" if you had to use this smartphone today?
- This PlayStation Phone was ahead of its time
- The million-dollar tilde-shaped dumb phone
Pretty and curvy
Released in early 2008, the Toshiba G450 has a curvy, futuristic design that makes it look more like a classic Sci-Fi movie prop than a consumer phone. It might not seem overly-impressive at first, but when the screen and its two sets of buttons all light up, it's quite an appealing phone even today.
It's also a flashy MP3 player
Speaking of MP3 files, you could fit up to 40 whole songs in this bad boy's 160 megabytes of storage, maybe, if their bitrate is 128 kbps or lower. This is actually a reasonable amount for a cell phone in 2008.
Of course, Apple's iPod Touch, which came out a year earlier started at 8 gigabytes, and even the first-generation iPhone started at 4 gigabytes of storage, but hey. Those didn't have light-up dual circular button pads.
What else can it do?
Besides looking cool, playing songs and making phone calls, not much else – as it's a fairly traditional dumb phone for its time. Of course you can write SMS messages with those dual T9 buttons, save your contacts, use it as a clock…
Yep, it's basically an MP3 player from January of 2008, but with lights and phone capabilities.
Whatever happened to Toshiba phones?
We mentioned earlier that Toshiba obviously used to make phones, and over 10 years ago, we even reviewed some, like the Toshiba TG01. Toshiba also used to make Android tablets back then, but it's long out of that market also.
But back to the Toshiba G450 – this pill-shaped MP3 player-slash-phone of early 2008. How do you feel about it after seeing it?