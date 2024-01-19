Enjoy your Galaxy S24 fully with Torras Ostand cases!

This story is sponsored by Torras. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!



Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24





A case that enhances, improves, and optimizes the features of the device itself is the perfect place to start. And the Torras Ostand Guardian Matte represents the "daily use" case perfectly! It provides superior grip, protection, a soft transparent look, a MagSafe-like ring, and a kickstand whenever you need it! A case that enhances, improves, and optimizes the features of the device itself is the perfect place to start. And the Torras Ostand Guardian Matte represents the "daily use" case perfectly! It provides superior grip, protection, a soft transparent look, a MagSafe-like ring, and a kickstand whenever you need it!









Integrated kickstand









Galaxy S24 Ultra to stand upright, just pull the stand out — the robust and durable hinge can hold the phone up at any angle between 40 and 120 degrees. Built to last from aerospace-grade aluminum, the kickstand will become your new favorite tool — and it disappears neatly into the case whenever you don't need it.



Beyond MagSafe





The ring-shaped kickstand is loaded with N52SH neodymium magnets, assuring a secure snap-on to any popular MagSafe accessory. Or, any metal surface for that matter! Want a hands-free experience in the kitchen? Snap the phone onto the fridge. Want to use a MagSafe car mount, wallet, or any magnetic stand? No trouble! In fact, with the coming of Qi2 accessories, these magnetic accessories will become more and more common, and the Torras Ostand cases are ready to provide that compatibility for your



Secure grip The Torras Ostand series cases have a ring-shaped stand embedded in their back. Whenever you need yourto stand upright, just pull the stand out — the robust and durable hinge can hold the phone up at any angle between 40 and 120 degrees. Built to last from aerospace-grade aluminum, the kickstand will become your new favorite tool — and it disappears neatly into the case whenever you don't need it.The ring-shaped kickstand is loaded with N52SH neodymium magnets, assuring a secure snap-on to any popular MagSafe accessory. Or, any metal surface for that matter! Want a hands-free experience in the kitchen? Snap the phone onto the fridge. Want to use a MagSafe car mount, wallet, or any magnetic stand? No trouble! In fact, with the coming of Qi2 accessories, these magnetic accessories will become more and more common, and the Torras Ostand cases are ready to provide that compatibility for your Galaxy S24 right now!









Since the Ostand series cases use the universal round shape for the kickstand, you can also use it as a grip ring. Put your fingers through or around it for a more secure hold of the device, or just hook it on your fingers when doing something else for a hands-free experience, while still having your phone right there.



The case itself has a soft matte finish, which is very grippy and provides for a secure hold — no slippage or dropping it when you are taking it out of your pocket!





Protection for every day









The Torras Ostand series cases have protective, shock-absorbing airbags running through them, so it is fully equipped to absorb the shock and handle more serious drops. A special lens lip is eleveted around the camera module of the Galaxy S24 Ultra , keeping its precious lenses safe even during high-octane activities.











