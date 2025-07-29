Top starter Windows laptops to help you switch over from Apple's Macs

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

If you're looking for a major change in your life – both professionally and personally – you might need a new laptop. No, not necessarily another Mac. I know you're a MacOS connoisseur, but here's that wind of change to take you away from Apple's (excellent) ecosystem.

Here are a few excellent Windows laptops that you should consider. With Apple tightening its grip on price points and flexibility, more users are beginning to explore what the Windows world has to offer… and the laptop landscape looks tempting. Especially now that some of the latest Windows machines come with gorgeous OLED displays, powerful performance, and premium builds that rival what you'd get from a MacBook Pro or Air.

For gaming: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)




This is the gamer's dream in disguise. The 2025 Zephyrus G14 brings serious firepower with AMD/Nvidia internals while keeping it classy with a sleek aluminum design. It doesn't scream "gamer", which is exactly why a Mac user might fall for it. It feels more like a MacBook Pro in its understated design, but with way more headroom for gaming or creative workloads. Its OLED screen is a stunner, with deep blacks and smooth refresh rates that make it great not just for games but also for editing or binge-watching.

Mac comparison & savings:
  • MacBook Pro 14" (M4 Pro): ~$1,999–$2,399
  • Zephyrus G14 (2025): ~$2,100
  • Savings: about the same price

For work: Dell XPS 16 (Model 9640)



If you're used to the MacBook Pro's polish, this is the Windows laptop that won't feel like a downgrade. The XPS 15 combines a nearly bezel-less 16:10 display, a premium keyboard and trackpad, and a design that feels every bit as refined as Apple's.

Perfect for productivity and creative workflows, it can chew through video editing or code compilation while still looking sharp in a boardroom. The palm rest gives it a slight edge in comfort too.

Mac comparison & savings:
  • MacBook Pro 14" (M4 Pro): ~$1,999
  • Dell XPS 16 (9640): ~$1,750
  • Savings: ~$250

For entertainment: Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (15″ Intel)


A laptop - Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (15″ Intel).
Image by Lenovo


If you want a sleek, future-ready Windows laptop that doesn't compromise on visuals or performance, this one's a strong pick. Powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 7 chips with integrated Arc graphics, it's built for smooth multitasking, creative work, and everything in between. The 15.3-inch 2.8K touchscreen is bright, color-rich (100% P3), and super smooth at 120Hz – great for watching, editing, or just everyday use. You also get up to 32 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD storage, WiFi 7, and a 70Whr battery with fast charging.

Recommended Stories
Mac comparison & savings:
  • MacBook Air 15" (2025): ~$1,200-$1,600
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (14"): ~$1,100
  • Savings: ~$100-$500

Well-rounded pick #1: Acer Swift X 16 (2025)




The Swift X 16 packs a punch with its Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 3050 graphics – great for editing, multitasking, or casual gaming. The 16-inch WQXGA display is sharp and vibrant, while the 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM keep things fast and responsive.
It's light, lasts up to 10 hours, and even nails video calls with a crisp FHD webcam. A solid pick for creators on the go.

It's ideal for students, freelancers, and anyone who wants near-premium power without the premium price. The lightweight design and solid battery life just sweeten the deal.

Mac comparison & savings:
  • MacBook Air 15" (2025): ~$1,200-$1,600
  • Acer Swift X 16 (2025): ~$1,000-$1,300
  • Savings: ~$200-$300

Well-rounded pick #2: Legion 5 Gen 10 (15″ AMD)




For performance-per-dollar, this one's hard to beat. The Legion Slim 5 keeps the aesthetics minimal—no RGB or aggressive lines—but delivers serious performance under the hood. Great for gaming, content creation, or just future-proofing your setup.

It's also one of the few laptops in this price range that manages good thermals and fan noise control, something Apple fans will appreciate. Plus, it offers real savings without real compromises.

Mac comparison & savings:
  • MacBook Air 15" (2025): ~$1,200-$1,600
  • Legion 5 Gen 10 (15″ AMD): ~$1,120
  • Savings: ~$80-$480

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
