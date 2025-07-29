Top starter Windows laptops to help you switch over from Apple's Macs
MacOS users, gather round and save some money!
If you're looking for a major change in your life – both professionally and personally – you might need a new laptop. No, not necessarily another Mac. I know you're a MacOS connoisseur, but here's that wind of change to take you away from Apple's (excellent) ecosystem.
Here are a few excellent Windows laptops that you should consider. With Apple tightening its grip on price points and flexibility, more users are beginning to explore what the Windows world has to offer… and the laptop landscape looks tempting. Especially now that some of the latest Windows machines come with gorgeous OLED displays, powerful performance, and premium builds that rival what you'd get from a MacBook Pro or Air.
This is the gamer's dream in disguise. The 2025 Zephyrus G14 brings serious firepower with AMD/Nvidia internals while keeping it classy with a sleek aluminum design. It doesn't scream "gamer", which is exactly why a Mac user might fall for it. It feels more like a MacBook Pro in its understated design, but with way more headroom for gaming or creative workloads. Its OLED screen is a stunner, with deep blacks and smooth refresh rates that make it great not just for games but also for editing or binge-watching.
If you're used to the MacBook Pro's polish, this is the Windows laptop that won't feel like a downgrade. The XPS 15 combines a nearly bezel-less 16:10 display, a premium keyboard and trackpad, and a design that feels every bit as refined as Apple's.
Mac comparison & savings:
If you want a sleek, future-ready Windows laptop that doesn't compromise on visuals or performance, this one's a strong pick. Powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 7 chips with integrated Arc graphics, it's built for smooth multitasking, creative work, and everything in between. The 15.3-inch 2.8K touchscreen is bright, color-rich (100% P3), and super smooth at 120Hz – great for watching, editing, or just everyday use. You also get up to 32 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD storage, WiFi 7, and a 70Whr battery with fast charging.
For gaming: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
Image by ASUS ROG
For work: Dell XPS 16 (Model 9640)
Image by Dell
Perfect for productivity and creative workflows, it can chew through video editing or code compilation while still looking sharp in a boardroom. The palm rest gives it a slight edge in comfort too.
Mac comparison & savings:
- MacBook Pro 14" (M4 Pro): ~$1,999
- Dell XPS 16 (9640): ~$1,750
- Savings: ~$250
For entertainment: Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (15″ Intel)
Image by Lenovo
If you want a sleek, future-ready Windows laptop that doesn't compromise on visuals or performance, this one's a strong pick. Powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 7 chips with integrated Arc graphics, it's built for smooth multitasking, creative work, and everything in between. The 15.3-inch 2.8K touchscreen is bright, color-rich (100% P3), and super smooth at 120Hz – great for watching, editing, or just everyday use. You also get up to 32 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD storage, WiFi 7, and a 70Whr battery with fast charging.
The Swift X 16 packs a punch with its Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 3050 graphics – great for editing, multitasking, or casual gaming. The 16-inch WQXGA display is sharp and vibrant, while the 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM keep things fast and responsive.
It's light, lasts up to 10 hours, and even nails video calls with a crisp FHD webcam. A solid pick for creators on the go.
For performance-per-dollar, this one's hard to beat. The Legion Slim 5 keeps the aesthetics minimal—no RGB or aggressive lines—but delivers serious performance under the hood. Great for gaming, content creation, or just future-proofing your setup.
It's also one of the few laptops in this price range that manages good thermals and fan noise control, something Apple fans will appreciate. Plus, it offers real savings without real compromises.
- MacBook Air 15" (2025): ~$1,200-$1,600
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (14"): ~$1,100
- Savings: ~$100-$500
Well-rounded pick #1: Acer Swift X 16 (2025)
Image by Acer
It's ideal for students, freelancers, and anyone who wants near-premium power without the premium price. The lightweight design and solid battery life just sweeten the deal.
- MacBook Air 15" (2025): ~$1,200-$1,600
- Acer Swift X 16 (2025): ~$1,000-$1,300
- Savings: ~$200-$300
Well-rounded pick #2: Legion 5 Gen 10 (15″ AMD)
Image by Lenovo
- MacBook Air 15" (2025): ~$1,200-$1,600
- Legion 5 Gen 10 (15″ AMD): ~$1,120
- Savings: ~$80-$480
