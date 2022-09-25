 T-Mobile launches Secure Wi-Fi mobile app for select customers - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

T-Mobile launches Secure Wi-Fi mobile app for select customers

T-Mobile Apps
@cosminvasile
T-Mobile launches Secure Wi-Fi mobile app for select customers
T-Mobile already offers free Wi-Fi and streaming to customers who fly with certain companies like American, Alaska, Delta, and more recently United Airlines. To supplement its customers’ needs, T-Mobile announced it has launched the Secure Wi-Fi app for customers who use either iOS or Android devices.

Introduced as part of the Coverage Beyond, T-Mobile's latest Un-carrier move, the Secure Wi-Fi mobile app is not going to be available for free, unless you’re one certain T-Mobile plans. As per the carrier’s statement, the Secure Wi-Fi mobile app is free with Business Advanced, Ultimate and Ultimate+ for iPhone plans.

Additionally, the mobile app is free on Android devices with select T-Mobile for Business plans. The rest of T-Mobile customers on other business plans who wish to use the Secure Wi-Fi mobile app will have to pay $1.99/month per user.

The Secure Wi-Fi mobile app is supposed to improve the online experience by using the T-Mobile network to prevent any disruptions and delays when the public Wi-Fi is preforming poorly. It will also improve transitions between the Wi-Fi and the T-Mobile network. The Secure Wi-Fi mobile is available for download for free via the App Store and Google Play Store.

For those who don’t know, T-Mobile’s Coverage Beyond is a premium package aimed at business customers who travel a log. The service is valued at nearly $400 and offers free in-flight connection, high-speed data abroad and more.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Coming of age supernatural thriller Oxenfree is now free for Netflix subscribers
Coming of age supernatural thriller Oxenfree is now free for Netflix subscribers
Long lines, huge demand greet the now sold out Huawei Mate 50 series
Long lines, huge demand greet the now sold out Huawei Mate 50 series
Cyber-attack on wireless firm exposes data belonging to 40% of this country's population
Cyber-attack on wireless firm exposes data belonging to 40% of this country's population
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Pixel 7 about to crush Galaxy and iPhone as Samsung and Apple roll the red carpet for Google?
Pixel 7 about to crush Galaxy and iPhone as Samsung and Apple roll the red carpet for Google?
Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year
Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year

Popular stories

Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
Best Buy has the beastly Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale at its highest discounts yet
Best Buy has the beastly Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale at its highest discounts yet
Killer new Amazon deal turns Google's ancient Pixel 4 XL powerhouse into a modern bargain
Killer new Amazon deal turns Google's ancient Pixel 4 XL powerhouse into a modern bargain
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 tablet is on sale at an incredible $600 discount with 512GB SSD
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless