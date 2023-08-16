T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile pick up two affordable Nokia smartphones

Get a Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free with T-Mobile and trade in

Have, switch to, or sign-in for a Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX T-Mobile plan and get your Z Flip 5 on a T-Mobile Equipment Installment plan. Then trade in an eligible device and receive up to $1000 over 24 monthly bill credits. If you receive the maximum trade-in discount, you will basically get your Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free.