T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile pick up two affordable Nokia smartphones
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
HMD Global, the Finnish company that bought the rights to design, manufacture and distribute Nokia-branded phones, has just announced the upcoming release of two affordable handsets in the United States. The Nokia G310 5G and Nokia C210 will be available in the US via T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile as early as late August.
The Nokia G310 5G is probably the cheapest 5G-enabled smartphone soon to be available in the US. The phone is equipped with the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory.
Additionally, Nokia G310 5G sports a large 6.56-inch HD display, a secondary 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.
According to HMD, the G310 5G was designed with easy repairability in mind, and it’s the third Nokia smartphone to be launched in 2023 with the company’s new QuickFix design. HMD has a partnership with iFixit to offer easy to follow repair guides and spare parts from a single source.
Moving on to the Nokia C210, this is an even cheaper smartphone, but its specs are pretty decent for the price you pay. For example, the device features a 6.3-inch HD+ display and IP52 rating (protected against dust and dripping water).
Hardware-wise, the C210 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of storage. Also, the smartphone packs a dual-camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth shooter. There’s also a secondary 5-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.
Both Nokia phones that T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile will start selling this month will ship with Android 13 onboard, but we can safely assume they will receive at least one major Android OS upgrade next year.
Starting August 24, fans of the brand will be able to pick up the Nokia G310 5G from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile for just $186. On the other hand, the Nokia C210 will only be available at Metro by T-Mobile locations and online. Those interested can buy the Nokia C210 for just $109 beginning September 14.
The Nokia G310 5G is probably the cheapest 5G-enabled smartphone soon to be available in the US. The phone is equipped with the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory.
When it comes to photography, the G310 5G doesn’t disappoint. The phone packs three cameras on the back – 50MP, 2MP, and 2MP, featuring AI algorithm enhancements. Also, the G310 5G comes with Nokia OZO Audio to improve the audio capture process and playback sound.
Additionally, Nokia G310 5G sports a large 6.56-inch HD display, a secondary 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.
According to HMD, the G310 5G was designed with easy repairability in mind, and it’s the third Nokia smartphone to be launched in 2023 with the company’s new QuickFix design. HMD has a partnership with iFixit to offer easy to follow repair guides and spare parts from a single source.
Moving on to the Nokia C210, this is an even cheaper smartphone, but its specs are pretty decent for the price you pay. For example, the device features a 6.3-inch HD+ display and IP52 rating (protected against dust and dripping water).
Nokia C210
Hardware-wise, the C210 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of storage. Also, the smartphone packs a dual-camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth shooter. There’s also a secondary 5-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.
Nokia C210 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and features 3.5mm audio jack, Nokia OZO Audio surround with wind noise cancelation, as well as other advanced camera features like AI-enhanced algorithms to improve HDR, Night mode and Bokeh effects.
Both Nokia phones that T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile will start selling this month will ship with Android 13 onboard, but we can safely assume they will receive at least one major Android OS upgrade next year.
Things that are NOT allowed: