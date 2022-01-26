T-Mobile readying new incentive for Home Internet customers

The upcoming deal is a clear sign that T-Mobile is convinced that its Home Internet service is so good that customers who try it will continue to use it even after the 15-day free trial. Truth be told, with an average speed of 35Mbps to 11Mbps download, T-Mobile’s Home Internet service is pretty good deal.



Currently, Home Internet service costs $50 per month, taxes included, with autopay, but if you want to try it out for free first, make sure to check whether or not you’re living within the coverage area. New customers will also Paramount+ for free for a year, $10 off YouTube TV and Philo, as well as Ooma home phone service for $10 per month.

