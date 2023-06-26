Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Tipster posts processor, camera, and battery specs for the OnePlus 12

According to a tipster named "more" on China's Weibo social media site, the OnePlus 12 is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which has yet to be announced but is expected to become official in October. This matches what we heard from a reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station, last month. What makes this chipset so intriguing is the configuration which is expected to be 1+5+2. That means it will have one Cortex-A4 Prime CPU core, five Cortex-A720 Performance CPU cores, and two Cortex-A520 Efficiency cores.

This arrangement should make the SoC more powerful than the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 since it will mean one additional Performance core and one less Efficiency core. The chipset will include the Adreno 750 GPU. The chip will be produced by TSMC using its N4P (4nm) process node which is actually the third enhancement of the foundry's 5nm production process.

The OnePlus 12 is rumored to sport a Samsung-produced 2K resolution ultra-narrow curved display. It will feature a hole-punch selfie camera in the center-top of the screen. The size of the display is not included in the leak but we'd imagine that it won't stray far from the 6.7-inch AMOLED panel used on the OnePlus 11.

The camera array for the OnePlus 12 features an upgrade as the tipster says it will be led by a 50MP primary camera backed by the Sony IMX9 image sensor. There will also be a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a periscope telephoto lens using the OmniVision OV64B sensor. The battery will exceed a 5000mAh capacity according to the tipster which could mean superb battery life for the phone. With support tipped for 150W charging, the battery situation seems to be well in hand although we could see the charging speed reduced in the U.S.

OnePlus might unveil the new phone this December, according to the tipster, and it just might be the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's next-gen application processor.

