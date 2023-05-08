Two iOS 17 changes leak including Apple Maps "Live Activity" for Lock Screen

Our first official look at iOS 17 will come on June 5th during the keynote at WWDC 2023. Twitter tipster @analyst941 posted on Twitter a new grid view for Wallpaper coming to iOS 17. The new grid view will show 9+ wallpapers at one time. You can delete the wallpapers that show up in grid view and even rearrange the order that they appear in. You can share or duplicate any of the wallpapers by swiping up while in single view.











In another tweet , @analyst941 posted the new Apple Maps "Live Activity" for the Lock Screen which the tipster says will be available for all iPhone models eligible to receive the iOS 17 update. Currently, when an iPhone is locked, the entire Lock Screen shows your navigation. With the new look for iOS 17, Apple Maps will take up the lower 2/3rd of the display with the upper third showing the time and date.





In iOS 17, users will be able to see notifications over Apple Maps on the Lock Screen by swiping up (as you can see in the image tweeted by the tipster in the embedded tweet below). In iOS 16, swiping up fro the bottom of the display will unlock the phone, so this indeed will be a big change coming to iOS 17.





Love it or don’t, Apple doesn’t care - this is the new Maps “Live Activity” for Lock Screen (all iPhones).



- Seamless transition when unlocking.



- View notifications over the map by swiping up as usual.



- shows most Lock Screen elements until unlocked (except widgets afaik). pic.twitter.com/7PUwRUXgVx— 941 (@analyst941) May 8, 2023









The tipster, @analyst941, is known for being correct about the Dynamic Island before it was launched last September. He also says that it is too late for Apple to change its mind about including haptic buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models although Additionally, @analyst941 says that all Lock Screen elements but one (widgets) will appear with the Apple Maps "Live Activity" for the Lock Screen until the phone is unlocked. Once the phone is unlocked, the user will transition seamlessly into the full navigation mode from the Apple Maps app. You can also minimize the Apple Maps view on the Lock Screen to the size of the Lock Screen music player and re-maximize it by tapping on the map.The tipster, @analyst941, is known for being correct about the Dynamic Island before it was launched last September. He also says that it is too late for Apple to change its mind about including haptic buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models although Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the feature will be pushed back until next year





The tipster remains confident and says about the Apple Maps "Live Activity" Lock Screen, "Yes this is coming to iOS 17; confirmed." He also wrote "Love it or don’t, Apple doesn’t care - this is the new Maps “Live Activity” for Lock Screen (all iPhones)."



