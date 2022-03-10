 Tinder users can now run background checks on their matches - PhoneArena

Apps

Tinder users can now run background checks on their matches

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Tinder users can now run background checks on their matches
If you're on Tinder and wondering if the person you're chatting with is a serial killer or an ex-convict, you'll be glad to know that if you live in the United States, you can now check to see whether your Tinder match is a criminal or not. Yes, you read that right; if you live in the US, you can now run a background check on your Tinder match and see if there is indeed something that your potential partner isn’t telling you about their past (via TechCrunch).

To provide the background check feature for its users, Tinder partnered with Garbo, a nonprofit that enables you to run a background check on someone. People who decide to use Garbo's service can easily find 'public information about violent or harmful behavior, including arrests, convictions, and sex offender registry records.'

Of course, it isn't free to see if your potential soulmate has any criminal record. If you want to run a background check on your Tinder match, you will have to pay $2.50 for every search plus a small processing fee per transaction. The good news is that Tinder is providing two free background check searches per user until the total number of free searches reaches 500,000.

If you want to do a background check on your Tinder match, go to Garbo's official website or tap the blue shield in the Tinder app. After that, go to the Safety Center, then go to the tools section, and you'll see a Garbo article. Then tap on the article, and the app will direct you to Garbo's website.

In order to do the background check, Garbo will need the first name and phone number of your Tinder match. If Garbo doesn't find any match, it won't return any results, and it will ask you to provide more information, including the age of your match.

From there, you choose what to do with the information you receive. Tinder encourages you to report a match if you find out that they have a history of violence. But Tinder underlines that if Garbo doesn't show that your match has a criminal record, it doesn't mean that your match is safe. You should always trust your instincts and follow Tinder's safety tips when you meet someone for the first time.

