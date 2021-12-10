Tinder introduces Music Mode and makes your Anthem automatically playable

Tinder introduces Music Mode and makes your Anthem automatically playable0
The Anthem represents a chosen song that could be playable by people viewing the user's profile. The idea of the Anthem is to help users find matches more easily based on their musical taste.
Now, Tinder is launching Music Mode (via AndroidCentral), Tinder's new musical feature that will help you find your perfect match. Before Music Mode, viewers had to navigate to the bottom of the page to play the chosen Anthem. With the newly introduced Music Mode, the Anthem will start playing on its own when someone opens a user profile.
Music Mode will be a part of Tinder's Explore page. Explore gives users the possibility to open profiles arranged by interest. By doing that, users may find new ways to connect.
To use Music Mode, the user must link their Spotify and Tinder accounts and add an Anthem to their Tinder profile. Music Mode will be arriving to Tinder users everywhere where Spotify and Tinder are available. Music Mode is expected to come in the coming weeks.