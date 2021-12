Tinder introduces Music Mode and makes your Anthem automatically playable

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Since 2016, Tinder and Spotify have been working together to help you find your perfect match. Every Tinder user could choose, via Spotify, his own Anthem.The Anthem represents a chosen song that could be playable by people viewing the user's profile. The idea of the Anthem is to help users find matches more easily based on their musical taste.According to Tinder statistics, about 40% of Gen Z members (born 1997 – 2012) have an Anthem added to their profiles. Because of the Anthem, they have a nearly 10% increase in matches.Now, Tinder is launching Music Mode (via AndroidCentral ), Tinder's new musical feature that will help you find your perfect match. Before Music Mode, viewers had to navigate to the bottom of the page to play the chosen Anthem. With the newly introduced Music Mode, the Anthem will start playing on its own when someone opens a user profile.Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder, said About Music Mode, “Now with Music Mode, our members can experience that feeling when you’re at a party, and you find out someone else loves the same songs you do."Music Mode will be a part of Tinder's Explore page. Explore gives users the possibility to open profiles arranged by interest. By doing that, users may find new ways to connect.To use Music Mode, the user must link their Spotify and Tinder accounts and add an Anthem to their Tinder profile. Music Mode will be arriving to Tinder users everywhere where Spotify and Tinder are available. Music Mode is expected to come in the coming weeks.