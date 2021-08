Tim Cook says Apple will donate to Haiti communities after they have suffered a big earthquake

Tim Cook says Apple will be donating to affected communities in Haiti

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, has taken to Twitter to pledge Apple will be donating to the affected communities by the earthquake.



"Our hearts are with all those in Haiti who are again facing the consequences of a devastating earthquake," Tim Cook stated, referring to the 2010 earthquake the country suffered in the past. Apple has also helped back then with relief donations through iTunes.





Our hearts are with all those in Haiti who are once again facing the consequences of a devastating earthquake. Apple will be donating to assist relief and recovery efforts in the affected communities. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 15, 2021





Tim Cook has pledged Apple 's support to the people of Haiti, reports Apple Insider , after the country suffered an intense 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday.The epicenter of the big earthquake was approximately 8 miles (13 kilometers) away from Saint-Lous Du Sud, at a depth of 10 km. The strong earthquake was felt at the capital Port-au-Prince, which is situated some 93 miles (150km) away from the epicenter.On Sunday morning, authorities in the region have reported at least 304 people have died, and at least 1,800 people have been injured. Reuters now reports the death toll has grown to at least 1,297. The Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry has declared a one-month state of emergency due to the extensive damage the earthquake caused.