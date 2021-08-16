Tim Cook says Apple will donate to Haiti communities after they have suffered a big earthquake

Tim Cook says Apple will donate to Haiti communities after they have suffered a big earthquake0
Tim Cook says Apple will be donating to affected communities in Haiti
The epicenter of the big earthquake was approximately 8 miles (13 kilometers) away from Saint-Lous Du Sud, at a depth of 10 km. The strong earthquake was felt at the capital Port-au-Prince, which is situated some 93 miles (150km) away from the epicenter.
Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, has taken to Twitter to pledge Apple will be donating to the affected communities by the earthquake.
"Our hearts are with all those in Haiti who are again facing the consequences of a devastating earthquake," Tim Cook stated, referring to the 2010 earthquake the country suffered in the past. Apple has also helped back then with relief donations through iTunes.
Our hearts are with all those in Haiti who are once again facing the consequences of a devastating earthquake. Apple will be donating to assist relief and recovery efforts in the affected communities.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 15, 2021