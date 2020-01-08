iOS Android Apps

Serious security issues found in a very popular iOS/Android app

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 08, 2020, 12:45 PM
Serious security issues found in a very popular iOS/Android app
TikTok, the widely popular short-form video app, is used mostly by teens to produce lip-syncing videos 3 seconds to 15 seconds in length. Loops as long as 60 seconds can be created and shared. But there have been serious questions regarding the security of the app. Back in April, after the app was the most downloaded social media title during the first quarter (#1 on Android, #2 on iOS), the Peterson Institute for International Economics called TikTok a "Huawei-sized problem." Why? Because the app was developed by a Chinese company. The Peterson Institute's worry was that the app can gather intelligence in the form of location and biometric data and send it to Beijing.

Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) last year requested in a letter to Joseph Macguire, the acting director of national intelligence, that TikTok be the subject of a national security investigation. The lawmakers wrote that they were concerned about who sees the personal data generated by TikTok users in the U.S. In a subsequent email, Senator Schumer wrote "apps like TikTok...may pose serious risks to millions of Americans and deserve greater scrutiny." The New York Times published a story last November stating that the app is indeed under national security review.

Research firm finds exploits on top-ranked iOS and Android app TikTok


But there are other security issues related to the app. Today, Check Point Research published a report in which it notes that "In the last few months we have seen evidence of the potential risks embedded within the TikTok application." The report also states that the Army has banned the use of the app on government phones after using it to try to get recruits.  Check Point focuses on some serious vulnerabilities found in the TikTok app that left some gaping security holes that could have be used against users. These issues could allow a hacker to manipulate and delete the content of TikTok account holders, make private videos accessible to the public, and release account holders' personal information such as their email address.

Check Point Research discovered that the aforementioned issues can take place when a bad actor sends a spoofed SMS to a TikTok member and makes it appear as though it came from TikTok itself. While smartphone users can send an SMS message to themselves that delivers a link allowing them to install the TikTok app, this feature can be hijacked and used to send to unsuspecting users a phony link that could lead their TikTok account to be hacked. The video that accompanies this article, produced by Check Point, shows these different security issues that TikTok users could have been subject to.


According to the research firm, after contacting the developer of TikTok "a solution was responsibly deployed" that allows users of the app to use it safely. In a statement, TikTok security team member Luke Deshotels said, "TikTok is committed to protecting user data. We hope that this successful resolution will encourage future collaboration with security researchers."

The app is owned by Beijing ByteDance Technology Company and the U.S. is reportedly looking at the latter's purchase of Musical.ly. This was an app similar to TikTok and was ultimately merged into the latter after the transaction closed. The deal is being looked at by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). This committee examines foreign purchases of U.S. companies to make sure that there are no national security issues related to the transaction. When ByteDance made the purchase, it failed to clear it with CFIUS which is why the deal is now under review.

For those still interested in installing TikTok, if you're using an iOS device you can download it from the App Store. Android users can install the app from the Google Play Store.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

notfair
Reply

1. notfair

Posts: 773; Member since: Jan 30, 2017

People should not use TikTok at all just because it's plain stupid and secondly the company behind is chinese so don't cry a river if data is lost or leaked overseas.

posted on 1 hour ago

Fred3
Reply

2. Fred3

Posts: 602; Member since: Jan 16, 2018

Don't worry, days after this it'll be more hacks and viruses for everyone that uses it

posted on 31 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
best-offline-rpgs-iphone-android-2020
Best offline RPGs for iPhone and Android to play in 2020
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless