TikTok will be ‘strengthening’ its Community Guidelines

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
TikTok announced that on March 7, 2022, it will be updating its Community Guidelines, which explain what type of content TikTok will remove from the platform or won't recommend in the For You feed. In its announcement, TikTok outlined some of the updates that will be made to its Community Guidelines. With the update, TikTok will:
  • Strengthen TikTok's policy against dangerous challenges and acts
  • Take a more thorough approach in the fight against eating disorders
  • Clarify the hateful ideas banned on the TikTok platform
  • Further expand TikTok's platform security policy to ensure the security, integrity, and reliability of the platform

Strengthen TikTok's policy against dangerous challenges and acts


TikTok said last year that it would improve its enforcement of rules against harmful online challenges and hoaxes. TikTok will now categorize these rules in a separate category so its users can quickly access them and find additional information about them.

TikTok will also introduce videos that encourage TikTok users to follow four steps while evaluating if some content on the platform is harmful or not. These four steps are: stop, think, decide, and act. The videos will soon be available on TikTok's Discover page.

Take a more thorough approach in the fight against eating disorders


TikTok is already removing content that encourages people to have eating disorders, and now it will also begin removing content that promotes disordered eating. The company acknowledges the fact that someone may have harmful eating habits without an eating disorder and has stated that it would look for particular markers such as overexercise or short-term fasting to identify possible eating disorder content.

Clarify the hateful ideas banned on the TikTok platform


TikTok doesn't tolerate deadnaming, misgendering, misogyny, or content about conversion therapy programs, but these aren't present in the current Community Guidelines. Now, with the update, TikTok will officially add them to its guidelines as well.

Further expand TikTok's platform security policy to ensure the security, integrity, and reliability of the platform


TikTok's update to its Community Guidelines will add to TikTok's platform security policy new forbidden actions against the platform's security. Some of these prohibited behaviors include attempting to gain unauthorized access to the platform, TikTok accounts, accessible content, as well as systems and data.

In addition to the Community Guidelines update, TikTok will also open 'state-of-the-art' cyber security centers in Washington DC, Dublin, and Singapore to monitor and investigate potential threats to the platform.

