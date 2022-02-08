TikTok will be ‘strengthening’ its Community Guidelines

Take a more thorough approach in the fight against eating disorders





Clarify the hateful ideas banned on the TikTok platform





Further expand TikTok's platform security policy to ensure the security, integrity, and reliability of the platform







In addition to the Community Guidelines update, TikTok will also open 'state-of-the-art' cyber security centers in Washington DC, Dublin, and Singapore to monitor and investigate potential threats to the platform. Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

TikTok will also introduce videos that encourage TikTok users to follow four steps while evaluating if some content on the platform is harmful or not. These four steps are: stop, think, decide, and act. The videos will soon be available on TikTok's Discover page.TikTok is already removing content that encourages people to have eating disorders, and now it will also begin removing content that promotes disordered eating. The company acknowledges the fact that someone may have harmful eating habits without an eating disorder and has stated that it would look for particular markers such as overexercise or short-term fasting to identify possible eating disorder content.TikTok doesn't tolerate deadnaming, misgendering, misogyny, or content about conversion therapy programs, but these aren't present in the current Community Guidelines. Now, with the update, TikTok will officially add them to its guidelines as well.TikTok's update to its Community Guidelines will add to TikTok's platform security policy new forbidden actions against the platform's security. Some of these prohibited behaviors include attempting to gain unauthorized access to the platform, TikTok accounts, accessible content, as well as systems and data.