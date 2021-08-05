TikTok is now working on an Instagram-Story-like feature (finally)0
TikTok is now working on a Stories feature
Matt Navarra was the first one to reveal the company was working on a Stories feature earlier on Twitter. Currently, all the mainstream social media platforms have a form of Stories - a disappearing post that stays up for 24 hours on your account.
The published Stories will be visible in a newly-added slide-over sidebar in the TikTok app, and you will be able to see Stories by the accounts you follow on TikTok for 24 hours before they automatically disappear. Of course, reactions and comments to Stories will also be present. And, just like Instagram, tapping on a user's profile picture on TikTok will load a Story if they currently have one active.
At the moment, there's no clear indication when the new feature will be released to the general public.