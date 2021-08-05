Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

TikTok is now working on an Instagram-Story-like feature (finally)

Iskra Petrova
TikTok was an exception to the fact all social media platforms have been getting some sort of an Instagram-Story-like feature, but this is no longer the case, reports The Verge. TikTok will now be getting a Story-like feature too.

TikTok is now working on a Stories feature


Matt Navarra was the first one to reveal the company was working on a Stories feature earlier on Twitter. Currently, all the mainstream social media platforms have a form of Stories - a disappearing post that stays up for 24 hours on your account.

The fact TikTok is developing the popular feature has been confirmed now by a representative of the company, stated The Verge. The feature will be simply called "TikTok Stories" and will work similarly to the Stories on Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat.

The published Stories will be visible in a newly-added slide-over sidebar in the TikTok app, and you will be able to see Stories by the accounts you follow on TikTok for 24 hours before they automatically disappear. Of course, reactions and comments to Stories will also be present. And, just like Instagram, tapping on a user's profile picture on TikTok will load a Story if they currently have one active.

This will be a new way you can interact with your fans, claims TikTok. You will be able to create a new Story by a "create" button that will be available on the sidebar, and as usual, you will be able to write captions, put music and text on. Quite understandably, Stories on TikTok will need to be videos and not a still image.

At the moment, there's no clear indication when the new feature will be released to the general public.

