 New TikTok update brings screen time dashboard and additional time limit settings - PhoneArena
Popular video-sharing social media website TikTok is now following in Instagram's footsteps by introducing ways to remind users to take breaks from their TikTok binge. Engadget reports that the app is getting more screen time controls and a new in-app dashboard for tracking how much you spend watching videos on there.

TikTok getting more mental well-being settings


The social media app is now getting a dedicated dashboard where you can monitor the time you spend on the app. The page shows statistics that can help you better manage your time on TikTok and understand what your habits with the app are.

On top of that, the dashboard will allow you to set a time limit for how much time you want to be spending on TikTok in any one sitting.


Before this update, TikTok had screen time controls, but those timed out after a set daily limit. This new setting allows you to choose the app to remind you to take a break if you've opened it for an extended period of time.

The thing is, apps such as TikTok and Instagram have been under scrutiny for the impact they have on the mental well-being of their users, especially teenagers.

To address those concerns, TikTok is also introducing additional screen time restriction options for teens (between the ages of 13 to 17). Teens will now be getting digital well-being prompts and additional screen time reminders for any given day.
