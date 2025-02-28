TikTok uncertainty hurts not just US, but UK influencers as well
While we're waiting to see if TikTok will remain active in the US – and if it does so, in what form – the potential ban could affect not just US-based influencers, but those in the UK as well. Isn't it a small world out there?
The thing is that many British TikTokers rely on American audiences for a substantial portion of their viewership – some estimates suggest anywhere from 20% to more than 40% of their followers come from the US. If these numbers are correct, this is simply huge.
Just imagine losing a third (or more) of your audience: of course those who give you money to advertise their products will immediately stop writing the same checks! Of course, you'll be worried, right?
The Information spoke to some talent managers in the UK that are already feeling the impact. According to Jonny Davies, a senior talent manager at a company called Sixteenth, negotiating brand deals for creators has become more complex. Especially for agreements that would take effect after the April 5 deadline set by former President Trump for resolving the issue.
The uncertainty extends beyond brand partnerships. Davies questions how global user behavior might shift if TikTok disappears from the US. American creators play a major role in shaping trends, and if they are no longer present, British users might find themselves disengaged. If people log in and no longer see their favorite influencers, they may simply move on to other platforms, raising concerns about TikTok’s overall stability and long-term relevance.
British startups operating within the creator economy are also bracing for potential fallout. London-based influencer marketing agency Kyra has been strengthening its ability to analyze Instagram videos, anticipating that Meta's platform could absorb a significant portion of TikTok's displaced audience.
This could be why Instagram is rumored to part with Reels and launch it as a separate app, as we told you yesterday, February 27.
Brands are hesitant to commit, and discussions are dragging on as companies wait for more clarity. Contracts are now including contingency plans, allowing for renegotiations or content migration to alternative social media platforms in the event of a US ban.
CEO and co-founder Devran Amaratunga Karaca noted that the company has adjusted its strategy, ensuring that 90% of its campaigns now span multiple social networks and target different geographic regions. This marks a shift from previous years, when many campaigns were focused exclusively on TikTok.
