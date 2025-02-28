GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

TikTok uncertainty hurts not just US, but UK influencers as well

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Phone with the TikTok app on it.
While we're waiting to see if TikTok will remain active in the US – and if it does so, in what form – the potential ban could affect not just US-based influencers, but those in the UK as well. Isn't it a small world out there?

The thing is that many British TikTokers rely on American audiences for a substantial portion of their viewership – some estimates suggest anywhere from 20% to more than 40% of their followers come from the US. If these numbers are correct, this is simply huge.

This international reach has made the aforementioned UK influencers attractive to advertisers, but if TikTok is removed from the US market, their value to brands could decline.

Just imagine losing a third (or more) of your audience: of course those who give you money to advertise their products will immediately stop writing the same checks! Of course, you'll be worried, right?

The Information spoke to some talent managers in the UK that are already feeling the impact. According to Jonny Davies, a senior talent manager at a company called Sixteenth, negotiating brand deals for creators has become more complex. Especially for agreements that would take effect after the April 5 deadline set by former President Trump for resolving the issue.

Brands are hesitant to commit, and discussions are dragging on as companies wait for more clarity. Contracts are now including contingency plans, allowing for renegotiations or content migration to alternative social media platforms in the event of a US ban.

The uncertainty extends beyond brand partnerships. Davies questions how global user behavior might shift if TikTok disappears from the US. American creators play a major role in shaping trends, and if they are no longer present, British users might find themselves disengaged. If people log in and no longer see their favorite influencers, they may simply move on to other platforms, raising concerns about TikTok’s overall stability and long-term relevance.

British startups operating within the creator economy are also bracing for potential fallout. London-based influencer marketing agency Kyra has been strengthening its ability to analyze Instagram videos, anticipating that Meta's platform could absorb a significant portion of TikTok's displaced audience.

Recommended Stories
CEO and co-founder Devran Amaratunga Karaca noted that the company has adjusted its strategy, ensuring that 90% of its campaigns now span multiple social networks and target different geographic regions. This marks a shift from previous years, when many campaigns were focused exclusively on TikTok.

This could be why Instagram is rumored to part with Reels and launch it as a separate app, as we told you yesterday, February 27.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow

Latest News

The most powerful Android tablet tipped to arrive in April
The most powerful Android tablet tipped to arrive in April
Samsung's Galaxy S25 series has broken a sales record previously held by the Galaxy Note 10
Samsung's Galaxy S25 series has broken a sales record previously held by the Galaxy Note 10
Some iPhone users might see a major privacy feature disappear soon
Some iPhone users might see a major privacy feature disappear soon
iPhone 17 Pro's strange new look just leaked again - welp, this may really be happening
iPhone 17 Pro's strange new look just leaked again - welp, this may really be happening
AT&T, Verizon hack investigation expands to military espionage claims
AT&T, Verizon hack investigation expands to military espionage claims
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless