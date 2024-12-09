Startled TikTok stars try to resettle their fans to Instagram and YouTube
TikTok influencers, content creators, and short-video stars are finally beginning to understand that TikTok – the very place where they operate – might shut down for real in the US.
This comes mere hours after a trio of federal appeals court judges unanimously ruled to uphold the law that's set to ban TikTok, if its parent company doesn't divest:
As you know, earlier this year, Joe Biden signed a bill that requires ByteDance (TikTok's parent company) to sell the platform to a US owner by January 19, 2025, or face a ban in the US. The law's deadline falls one day before Trump's inauguration, but a 90-day extension may be granted if progress is evident on ByteDance’s divestiture.
Following the federal appeals court decision upholding the potential ban, US TikTok content creators began realizing something. Then, many of them started urging their followers to connect with them on rival platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Threads, a Reuters report reads.
TikTok has become a dominant force in the US digital landscape, attracting advertisers and launching features like TikTok Shop, which supports small businesses. However, US lawmakers have raised concerns that the app's Chinese ownership could pose a security risk by collecting data on American users.
Content creators expressed growing concern about the potential loss of their audiences and income. Chris Mowrey, a social media influencer with 470,000 followers, described the threat as an economic blow to small businesses and creators. Similarly, Chris Burkett, who shares men’s lifestyle content with 1.3 million followers, voiced doubts about TikTok’s future in the US, encouraging his audience to follow him on other platforms.
Of course, TikTok has criticized the law, calling it unconstitutional censorship based on flawed information. The platform warned that a ban would silence over 170 million US users.
Despite the rising fears, others, like food and travel creator SnipingForDom, remained cautiously optimistic while advising followers to connect with them elsewhere. Meanwhile, TikTok Shop consultant Sarah Jannetti noted that many businesses are adopting a wait-and-see approach, holding off on significant shifts until the situation becomes clearer.
