Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Startled TikTok stars try to resettle their fans to Instagram and YouTube

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A phone with the TikTok app on it.
TikTok influencers, content creators, and short-video stars are finally beginning to understand that TikTok – the very place where they operate – might shut down for real in the US.

This comes mere hours after a trio of federal appeals court judges unanimously ruled to uphold the law that's set to ban TikTok, if its parent company doesn't divest:


As you know, earlier this year, Joe Biden signed a bill that requires ByteDance (TikTok's parent company) to sell the platform to a US owner by January 19, 2025, or face a ban in the US. The law's deadline falls one day before Trump's inauguration, but a 90-day extension may be granted if progress is evident on ByteDance’s divestiture.

Of course, TikTok has criticized the law, calling it unconstitutional censorship based on flawed information. The platform warned that a ban would silence over 170 million US users.

Following the federal appeals court decision upholding the potential ban, US TikTok content creators began realizing something. Then, many of them started urging their followers to connect with them on rival platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Threads, a Reuters report reads.

TikTok has become a dominant force in the US digital landscape, attracting advertisers and launching features like TikTok Shop, which supports small businesses. However, US lawmakers have raised concerns that the app's Chinese ownership could pose a security risk by collecting data on American users.

Content creators expressed growing concern about the potential loss of their audiences and income. Chris Mowrey, a social media influencer with 470,000 followers, described the threat as an economic blow to small businesses and creators. Similarly, Chris Burkett, who shares men’s lifestyle content with 1.3 million followers, voiced doubts about TikTok’s future in the US, encouraging his audience to follow him on other platforms.

Despite the rising fears, others, like food and travel creator SnipingForDom, remained cautiously optimistic while advising followers to connect with them elsewhere. Meanwhile, TikTok Shop consultant Sarah Jannetti noted that many businesses are adopting a wait-and-see approach, holding off on significant shifts until the situation becomes clearer.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless