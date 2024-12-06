Trump is the wild card as TikTok faces U.S. ban next month after ruling by D.C. Court





Now that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit made its ruling, the next stop is the U.S. Supreme Court. In today's decision, the court said, "We recognize that this decision has significant implications for TikTok and its users." If the platform does not find an American owner, the court said it "will effectively be unavailable in the United States, at least for a time."







Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.









We don't know what changed the president-elect's mind, but during the campaign, he said that he would save TikTok despite calling it a national security threat during his first term. The problem is that the January 19th deadline for TikTok to sell to a U.S. company is now law and it takes place the day before Trump is to be inaugurated. However, today's court decision says that a 90-day extension can be granted if there are signs that progress is being made on the divestiture of TikTok by ByteDance.





The popular short-form video app continues to be extremely popular in the U.S. serving up comedy, dancing, news, politics, and much more. If anything, the platform has become a legitimate source of information and entertainment for Americans and this seems to dovetail with the 180-degree change in thinking that the president-elect has had about TikTok.

