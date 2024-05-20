Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
TikTok reportedly testing longer 60-minute videos

By
1comment
TikTok reportedly testing longer 60-minute videos
As many of you probably know, TikTok rose to fame as a quick, 15-second clips sharing platform. However, since then the platform has been expanding the length of its videos and currently, it's expanded all the way to 10 minutes after being first expanded to 1 min, then to 3. Earlier, TikTok was even experimenting with 30-minute-long videos.

And now, Social media expert Matt Navarra says that TikTok is testing videos as long as 60 minutes.

Right now, TikTok users can upload videos up to 10 minutes long. The new update is currently being tested with a select group of users in specific markets. It seems like TikTok isn't planning to roll out this feature publicly yet.

The update is part of ByteDance's (TikTok's parent company) attempts to diversify TikTok's content types, and probably to help TikTok become a serious YouTube competitor.

It's obvious that none of these companies (YouTube or TikTok) knows exactly what it wants. Or maybe, it's everything. As YouTube is traditionally known as a platform for long-video content, it created TikTok-like Shorts.

Now, TikTok, a short-video platform, is working towards allowing for long videos. These platforms are getting less and less different from each other as we speak. I'm curious about what will the landscape be in five years from now.

Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
