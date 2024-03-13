The clock is TikToking: What happens if 170 million Americans' favorite app gets banned?

The clock goes: Tik, Tok, Tik, Tok…

everything

highly

Maybe this practical joke got the House committee to vote unanimously 50-0? I’m just guessing…

huge

Forcing a foreign company to become American is… controversial;

Are we going to continue to be disgusted by how China and North Korea filter their internet?

Freedom of speech (again, I’m not going to go into that);

Are all privacy concerns with TikTok magically ended? Are we sure that once in US hands, TikTok private data will not be exploited by nefarious agents?

If the app is banned, the TikTok crowd will just use another app or platform to share and consume the same content. And, we'll have 165 days to come up with a way to transfer the TikTok videos to the new platform and carry on without an interruption.However, if signed, the bill gives us plenty of food for thought:You have to decide for yourself, as there is no TikTok video out there that will serve you the right answers.