TikTok might face huge fine in EU probe over child safety and transparency

Today we open an investigation into #TikTok over suspected breach of transparency & obligations to protect minors:



Addictive design & screen time limits



Rabbit hole effect



Age verification



Default privacy settings



Enforcing #DSA for safer Internet for youngsters pic.twitter.com/4d2F0FQUHw — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) February 19, 2024





The EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), which became effective for all online platforms on February 17, mandates that notably large online platforms and search engines take additional measures to combat illegal online content and protect public safety.If TikTok is found to have violated the rules outlined in the DSA, ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, could potentially face fines amounting to up to 6% of its global turnover. For context,show that TikTok generated an estimated $9.4 billion in revenue in 2023. This could potentially result in a fine of around $500 million.TikTok stated that it remains committed to collaborating with experts and the industry to ensure the safety of young people on its platform. The company also expressed its readiness to provide detailed explanations of its efforts to the European Commission. A TikTok spokesperson said: