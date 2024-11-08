Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

TikTok gets integration with Spotify and Apple Music so you can share your favorite songs

Popular video-sharing platform is all about music and music is a big part of the service, one of the main points of its initial appeal to young people. Now, TikTok has added integrations to its platform to make it possible for you to directly post your favorite song from the streaming service to which you're subscribed. Right now, listeners in Apple Music and Spotify are getting the ability to share music on the video platform.

The new integration allows you to post a track, album, or even a playlist or other music content to the TikTok Feed: either to the For You page or Stories. Streaming audio content can also be shared via a TikTok direct message.

TikTok has become a popular place to discover and share songs. However, the company recently announced that its TikTok Music platform would be shutting down later this month. The service would close by the end of the month and all the user data from it would be deleted. TikTok Music never launched in the United States but was available in other regions.

TikTok has having a hard time recently and is facing scrutiny from authorities currently. Recently, it was reported TikTok is facing 14 lawsuits from different states in the US, alleging the social media platform is having a bad effect on young users. On top of that, the Canadian government ordered TikTok to wind down its operations in the country citing alleged security risks.

I find it pretty cool that despite all the troubles TikTok has been facing, it's still working on improving its features for its users. The new streaming platform integration would probably make a lot of TikTok users happy, as they can now share their favorite songs with no difficulty on the platform.

After all, social media is all about sharing, so adding more features to make sharing easier is a good thing for a platform like this.
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

