Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

The Canadian government orders TikTok to shut down its operations in the country

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
The TikTok app in the App Store.
Recently, TikTok has been in some deep trouble with several lawsuits facing it and governments scrutinizing it. Now, Canada has ordered TikTok to shut down its operations in the country. The reason is alleged unspecified national security risks, that are posed by the company and its parent company ByteDance.

The Canadian government has not banned TikTok (yet), but TikTok will be forced to "wind up" all business in the country. Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne stated that the decision was based on information and evidence collected, and on the advice of Canada's security and intelligence community alongside other government partners.

The country previously banned the app from official government devices.

A TikTok spokesperson said that the company would challenge Canada's order. The spokesperson indicated that shutting down TikTok's Canadian offices and destroying hundreds of local jobs is not in anyone's best interest.

However, alleged 'national security risks' are not the only reasons why TikTok has been in hot waters recently. The social media platform is now facing several lawsuits from different states in the US alleging it has bad effects on young users' mental health.

It's not only the US and Canada that have issues with TikTok though. Recently, we reported that seven French families are now taking TikTok to court because of a decline in the seven families' children's physical and mental health allegedly because of the video-sharing platform.

TikTok is not the only platform that's in trouble for its effects on teens though. Meta's Instagram is also currently facing scrutiny over its effects on younger users as well.

I think it's of absolute importance to protect the mental well-being of our youth. Social media platforms, although they have been around for quite some time already, are a new thing in the grand scheme of human history, and we need to ensure they are not unhealthy and are not causing harm to the most vulnerable in our society: children.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless