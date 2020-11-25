iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

iOS Apple 5G

TikTok influencers are paid by Apple to promote the 5G iPhone 12 mini

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 25, 2020, 6:58 PM
TikTok influencers are paid by Apple to promote the 5G iPhone 12 mini
To help promote the Apple iPhone 12 mini, the manufacturer has turned to TikTok influencers. According to 9to5Mac, these TikTok users were hired by Apple to create promotional videos that focus on the 5G enabled device with the 5.4-inch AMOLED display. Back in April, a new verified Apple account was noticed on the short-form video app with no content and just 1,312 followers. Now, roughly seven months later, there are 376,500 TikTok subscribers following the account. And four videos have been posted on the account with the number of views ranging from 371,100 to 1.3 million.

The most viewed of the four videos shows someone working in the shipping department of a company. This guy has a magical touch; pressing down on an item with his finger will shrink that item. He presses down on a full-sized piano shrinking the instrument enough to fit inside a box that says Extra Small. Doing the same to an iPhone 12 Pro turns the latter into an iPhone 12 mini.
@apple

@zachking  can ##makeitmini with a tap. Can you? ##iPhone12mini

♬ Woo - Wande

All of the videos basically have the same plot; someone has the ability to shrink down everyday items including the iPhone 12 Pro which turns into the iPhone 12 mini. The former carries a 6.1-inch AMOLED display while the iPhone 12 mini carries a 5.4-inch AMOLED screen. Both models are powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic SoC. The 12 Pro is equipped with 6GB of memory compared to 4GB for the iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 12 Pro comes with a triple camera setup featuring a Wide, Ultra-wide, and Telescopic cameras. The iPhone 12 mini comes with Wide and Ultra-wide cameras.

With over 800 million active uses worldwide, Apple's TikTok account becomes an essential social media based form of advertising for Apple. Of course, there is still the possibility that TikTok will be banned in the states following the executive order signed back in August by President Donald Trump. However, with only 55 days until President-elect Joe Biden takes over, there is the possibility that TikTok will remain an extremely popular app in the U.S. which Apple will continue to take advantage of.

