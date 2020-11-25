TikTok influencers are paid by Apple to promote the 5G iPhone 12 mini
To help promote the Apple iPhone 12 mini, the manufacturer has turned to TikTok influencers. According to 9to5Mac, these TikTok users were hired by Apple to create promotional videos that focus on the 5G enabled device with the 5.4-inch AMOLED display. Back in April, a new verified Apple account was noticed on the short-form video app with no content and just 1,312 followers. Now, roughly seven months later, there are 376,500 TikTok subscribers following the account. And four videos have been posted on the account with the number of views ranging from 371,100 to 1.3 million.
With over 800 million active uses worldwide, Apple's TikTok account becomes an essential social media based form of advertising for Apple. Of course, there is still the possibility that TikTok will be banned in the states following the executive order signed back in August by President Donald Trump. However, with only 55 days until President-elect Joe Biden takes over, there is the possibility that TikTok will remain an extremely popular app in the U.S. which Apple will continue to take advantage of.