TikTok testing a Clear mode experience with fewer distractions when scrolling

TikTok working on a 'Clear mode' to limit distractions

The test is running with a limited amount of users right now. If you're one of the users the test is available for, you can access Clear mode when you tap and hold on the screen in the app. The feature will then appear under the 'Add to Favorites' option.







TikTok is testing ‘Clear Mode’ for a distraction-free viewing experience https://t.co/HmEur1qfDapic.twitter.com/jAIUC6vFse — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 26, 2022

