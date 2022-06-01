TikTok testing a Clear mode experience with fewer distractions when scrolling
Popular short video sharing platform TikTok has been recently working on some new features for its ever-growing user base. Now, 9to5Mac reports about a new feature that will make your TikTok binge experience a more distraction-free one, so you can focus on the content you're viewing at a given moment.
TikTok's Clear mode has been spotted by Matt Navara, and it seems the social media platform is currently testing it with some users. When you decide to go for Clear mode, it removes all usernames, captions, and other buttons from the interface for distraction-free content consumption and scrolling experience.
TikTok working on a 'Clear mode' to limit distractions
The test is running with a limited amount of users right now. If you're one of the users the test is available for, you can access Clear mode when you tap and hold on the screen in the app. The feature will then appear under the 'Add to Favorites' option.
For now, the feature is in limited testing and there's no official date as to when it will be released to everyone. However, once it gets released, it will make the TikTok experience a better one, given the fact that the majority of distractions will be cleared from your view. Yes, that means it will be even harder to stop watching those cute cat videos while you're supposed to be working...
TikTok is testing ‘Clear Mode’ for a distraction-free viewing experience https://t.co/HmEur1qfDapic.twitter.com/jAIUC6vFse— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 26, 2022
But that's not all. TikTok has also been testing a number of new changes it plans to implement. One of those is a live mobile gaming feature that will allow content creators to better engage with their viewers while live streaming. Additionally, TikTok is working on a way to let you identify comments you think are irrelevant via a private dislike button. Worry not, the dislike button won't be visible to the commenter or the public, so nobody's feelings would get hurt.
