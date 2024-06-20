TikTok challenges Swifties to collect digital beads for a digital friendship bracelet
Do you like TikTok? Do you like Taylor Swift? You'd be happy to hear that TikTok unveils challenges celebrating Taylor Swift: look out for the #TSTheErasTour hashtag.
Honoring her The Eras Tour, this update allows Swifties (that's the word for hardcore Taylor Swift fans) to win album-branded profile frames and collect digital friendship beads to craft the ultimate friendship bracelet.
I wonder if TikTok would launch such a challenge for, let's say, a melodic band like Slayer. What would the challenges look like? Oh well, back to Taylor Swift.
The new in-app experience will also include video highlights from each Taylor Swift tour stop and a playlist tied to each week's album theme.
In April, TikTok launched THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT in-app experience, encouraging fans to celebrate THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT (Swift's latest studio album) on TikTok. Over 3.2 million creator videos have used #TheTorturedPoetsDepartment hashtag. Taylor Swift-related hashtags continue to see high engagement, with #SwiftTok growing to over 2.6 million video creations and #TaylorsVersion amassing more than 2.1 million videos.
Every week, fans can complete new album-themed tasks to earn themed-profile frames and digital beads for their in-app friendship bracelets. Those who complete all 11 weeks of tasks will receive a special final Swiftie profile frame.
Fans can access the #TSTheErasTour by clicking the anchor alongside Taylor Swift content on TikTok or interacting with the search banners when searching terms like #TSTheErasTour. Digital friendship bracelet beads and profile frame collections can be viewed on the in-app experience homepage, with task achievements appearing as pop-up messages.
