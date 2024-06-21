Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats

By
0comments
TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats
If you’re a TIDAL subscriber, you’re probably unaware that the music streaming service will no longer support two audio formats: MQA and 360 Reality Audio. Starting on July 24, 2024, TIDAL users will no longer be able to access music in these two audio formats.

TIDAL has decided to focus exclusively on FLAC for stereo sound, so this is the format the music streaming service will support going forward. Another reason FLAC was chosen is that it’s open source, so artists can provide their music in high-quality directly to TIDAL without any third-party being involved.

When it comes to immersive sound, TIDAL announced that it has chosen Dolby Atmos as the format it will continue to support going forward. This was an easy decision to make considering the number of compatible devices, catalog availability, and artist adoption of the format.

Now, those of you who have an MQA track or album in your Collections (playlists too), the track will automatically be replaced by the highest quality FLAC version that has been distributed to TIDAL.

However, if you have an MQA track or album downloaded for offline access, you’ll have to update to the latest version of the app on July 24 to be able to redownload these tracks in FLAC format.

It’s important to note that TIDAL says that while they have at least 16-bit, 44.1 kbps FLAC versions of nearly all MQA tracks in its library, it might not have a replacement for every single one. Still, the company says it’s working hard to ensure that all existing MQA tracks will be replaced with a FLAC version after July 24.

On the other hand, TIDAL customers with 360 Reality tracks or albums will see these grayed out and unavailable for streaming if they try to select it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra specs, U.S. pricing, and colors leak
Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra specs, U.S. pricing, and colors leak

Latest News

Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
Can the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus run Apple Intelligence AI?
Can the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus run Apple Intelligence AI?
Microsoft Phone Link now lets users extract text from images on their Android phones
Microsoft Phone Link now lets users extract text from images on their Android phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless