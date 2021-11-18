Notification Center

Tidal launches free music tier, but there’s a catch

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Tidal launches free music tier, but there’s a catch
Tidal announced a few major changes to its music streaming plans in an attempt to attract more customers. The most important part of today’s announcement is the launch of Tidal Free, a new plan that is exclusive to the United States.

According to Tidal, customers who opt for the free music tier will be able to access its entire music catalog and playlists, “with limited interruptions.” It’s also important to add that streaming quality won’t exceed 160kbps.

Meanwhile, Tidal’s standard plan is getting a few improvements. For example, for the same $10 monthly fee, subscribers will get lossless and high-resolution audio. Also, the Tidal HiFi plan now offers improved music quality (up to 1411kbps), offline support, as well as access to features like Tidal Connect and My Activity.

Finally, Tidal introduces a more expensive subscription plan called HiFi Plus, which promises to offer “best-in-class immersive sound formats” such as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Audio tracks. For only $20, customers will also have access to Tidal’s MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) recordings.

