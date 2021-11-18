Tidal launches free music tier, but there’s a catch

Tidal launches free music tier, but there’s a catch0
According to Tidal, customers who opt for the free music tier will be able to access its entire music catalog and playlists, “with limited interruptions.” It’s also important to add that streaming quality won’t exceed 160kbps.
Finally, Tidal introduces a more expensive subscription plan called HiFi Plus, which promises to offer “best-in-class immersive sound formats” such as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Audio tracks. For only $20, customers will also have access to Tidal’s MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) recordings.