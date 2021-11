Tidal launches free music tier, but there’s a catch

with limited interruptions

best-in-class immersive sound formats

Tidal announced a few major changes to its music streaming plans in an attempt to attract more customers. The most important part of today’s announcement is the launch of Tidal Free, a new plan that is exclusive to the United States.According to Tidal, customers who opt for the free music tier will be able to access its entire music catalog and playlists, “.” It’s also important to add that streaming quality won’t exceed 160kbps.Meanwhile, Tidal’s standard plan is getting a few improvements. For example, for the same $10 monthly fee, subscribers will get lossless and high-resolution audio. Also, the Tidal HiFi plan now offers improved music quality (up to 1411kbps), offline support, as well as access to features like Tidal Connect and My Activity.Finally, Tidal introduces a more expensive subscription plan called HiFi Plus, which promises to offer “” such as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Audio tracks. For only $20, customers will also have access to Tidal’s MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) recordings.